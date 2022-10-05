Cyberpunk 2077 sequel is why there’s only one expansion, says dev

A CD Projekt Red developer says the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel is the reason why the RPG game will only see one major expansion, despite CDPR's pre-launch plans

Cyberpunk 2077 sequel: A Corpo woman in an authoritarian uniform stands in front of a circular window, through which we can see a large building being consumed by fire
Ian Boudreau

Published:

Cyberpunk 2077

Developer CD Projekt Red made waves October 4 with its announcement that it is currently planning three new Witcher games and a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, as well as a game set in a new, original IP. A member of the Cyberpunk 2077 development team says that this Cyberpunk sequel is the reason why we’ll only be seeing the single expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 – a significant shift from CD Projekt Red’s pre-release plans for the RPG game.

Cyberpunk 2077 senior level designer Miles Tost, retweeting CD Projekt’s announcement of the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel codenamed ‘Project Orion,’ says “for anyone wondering why ‘only’ one #Cyberpunk2077 expansion – Don’t worry, we still got your backs, chooms!”

The implication here is that, instead of further expansions, we’ll be seeing the all-new Cyberpunk game. That’s a pretty major departure from what CD Projekt had initially described as its plans for Cyberpunk 2077’s post-launch roadmap.

In the months leading up to Cyberpunk 2077’s launch in 2020, CD Projekt president and joint-CEO Adam Kiciński had told players to “expect moreCyberpunk 2077 DLC than the company had produced for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which saw a total of two major expansions and 16 add-on packs.

As we all know, plans had to change fairly dramatically after the rolling catastrophe that was Cyberpunk 2077’s much-delayed launch that December. Shortly after the September announcement of the Phantom Liberty expansion due out in 2023, CD Projekt revealed that this was the only expansion planned for Cyberpunk 2077.

YouTube Thumbnail

This came as a surprise to many players, despite Cyberpunk 2077’s rocky launch and tumultuous first year. Now, however, it appears that the studio may have axed plans for further expansions on the troubled 2077 in favour of an altogether new title.

That game – the one codenamed Orion – will be developed by CD Projekt’s new North American studio in Boston, the company has said.

We’ll likely be waiting for a few years before we have any concrete details about the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel. In the meantime, check out the best Cyberpunk 2077 mods we’ve found in our travels around Night City.

More from PCGamesN
Ian Boudreau

A PC gamer since the 1980s, Ian enjoys strategy games, RPGs, and FPS classics like Unreal and Quake. He's happiest commanding orcs in Total War: Warhammer or diarising his journey in Dark Souls. Prior to joining PCGamesN full time, he contributed essays and reviews to Game Informer, Vice, IGN, PC Gamer, Paste, and others.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News.