These Cyberpunk 2077 vehicle mods add Top Gear to Night City

Cars in Night City work on a pretty straightforward principle: you press forward, and they go. However, you can add some nuance to this with a set of Cyberpunk 2077 vehicle mods that inject a truckload of math into the way vehicles accelerate and handle, giving the Top Gear treatment to the sci-fi RPG game.

The first mod you’ll need is Erok’s Cyber Vehicle Overhaul mod. Like the Better Vehicle Handling mod, CVO adds improved handling and performance, but it does this on an individual basis, reworking the tuning stats for every single purchasable vehicle in the game. Before installing, make sure you’ve installed the Cyber Engine Tweaks mod – you can find information on that in our list of the best Cyberpunk 2077 mods.

It’s fully tweakable, too – you just open up the init.lua file and edit the number values for whichever vehicle you’re fiddling with. Erok has uploaded a recommended set of tweaks you can use if you don’t feel like digging into the guts of the mod, however.

Things get even more gearheady with the addition of ThinRedPaste’s CVO Gear Ratio Rework mod. This mod uses a whole lot of mathematical car wizardry to use gearing ratios to determine each vehicle’s speed multipliers. Some additional effects: it “de-janks motorcycles,” makes Nomad vehicles into proper off-roaders, and does a rebalancing pass on all purchasable vehicles.

ThinRedPaste says the modifications made to the Yaiba Kusanagi – Cyberpunk 2077’s fastest and most expensive bike – took at least 24 hours itself, but the results are pretty transformative. Motorcycles will now wheelie if you rev the engine before a handbrake launch, and you can lean over much further.

Some caution is advised, however: ThinRedPaste says the souped-up vehicles can sometimes outrun Cyberpunk 2077’s ability to stream in the world around you.

