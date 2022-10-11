Cyberpunk 2077 mods make Night City more multilingual

A Cyberpunk 2077 modder has set out to make Night City more multilingual, creating mods that add native language dialogue for a wide variety of the RPG's NPCs

Night City is the central setting of the Cyberpunk universe, and since its first inception in the tabletop RPG game, it’s been portrayed as a cosmopolitan melting pot of countless different cultures. One modder has set out to capture more of that spirit in a series of Cyberpunk 2077 mods that add native language options for many of the RPG game’s characters and gangs.

Cyberpunk 2077 modder Nicottn has been creating a series of ‘Cosmopolitan Night City’ mods that add native languages for various characters. There are mods for Spanish-speaking characters like Jackie Welles and Judy Alvarez, French for Voodoo Boys gang leader Maman Brigitte and her top lieutenant Placide, and Polish for Misty Olszewski, Jackie’s girlfriend who becomes V’s caretaker early on in the story.

Another of Nicottn’s mods changes the lines for Tyger Claws members so they’re all spoken in Japanese, and another makes it so all the Valentinos (and not just the random NPCs you meet in the street) speak Spanish.

Nicottn says the idea is to make Night City feel more immersive, and it’s a great addition to the game – visiting any major city in the present day involves hearing a chorus of different languages as you walk from neighbourhood to neighbourhood. Cyberpunk’s Night City is an even more international nexus, so it makes sense that you’d routinely hear other languages while you were there.

V’s cyberware allows them to translate other languages on the fly, and in Cyberpunk 2077 that shows up in on-screen subtitles with a neat deciphering effect – Nicottn says they’re considering adding this to several of their mods. For now, you may want to enable subtitles in your language of choice (that is, if you aren’t already fluent in the languages the mods add).

Nicotnn’s mods can be found over at Nexus Mods, either individually or as part of this complete collection. You’ll need to have your copy of Cyberpunk 2077 updated to at least version 1.6. Our list of the best Cyberpunk 2077 mods has plenty more suggestions for ways to further enhance your stay in Night City.

Ian Boudreau

A PC gamer since the 1980s, Ian enjoys strategy games, RPGs, and FPS classics like Unreal and Quake. He's happiest commanding orcs in Total War: Warhammer or diarising his journey in Dark Souls. Prior to joining PCGamesN full time, he contributed essays and reviews to Game Informer, Vice, IGN, PC Gamer, Paste, and others.

