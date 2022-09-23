Dark Souls 3 servers have quietly come back online

Dark Souls 3 servers are back online, but there’s been no official word about it from the developer. FromSoftware announced earlier this week that there was an ongoing “issue” when attempting to log in to the RPG game’s servers via Steam, but didn’t provide any further details or an estimated timeframe for a fix. Today, that fix appears to have arrived.

This will naturally come as a relief to Dark Souls players, who had been settling in for what they assumed might be another protracted period of server downtime. A code exploit detected during the Elden Ring beta tests shut down PC servers for the entire Dark Souls series, and Dark Souls III’s servers had just been switched back on in August.

We’ve done some brief tests, and you can indeed log in to Dark Souls III servers on Steam now – although this may be temporary. Without word from the company, it’s impossible to know whether things are fixed or if this is just a temporary status.

FromSoftware hasn’t officially made any statement that we can find about the reactivation of Steam logins for Dark Souls III, which is in keeping with the developer’s minimalist approach to communication.

Still, there’s little sense complaining about the restoration of multiplayer and online functionality in one of the best RPG games ever made.