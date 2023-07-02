The Dark Souls trilogy is having its first sale in 18 months

The Dark Souls trilogy has seen its first Steam sale since each of FromSoftware’s RPG games went offline, following news of a hack in early 2022 across each game that could potentially allow bad actors access to a PvP player’s PC. So if you’re getting restless waiting for the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree release date and want to dive into some classic Dark Souls with a friend, now’s a perfect time.

With the servers back and Elden Ring DLC on the horizon, now is the time to dive back into Dark Souls.

Dark Souls Steam sale

The offers on Dark Souls come as part of the Steam Summer Sale, meaning you can grab any and all of them until Thursday, July 13. The last time any of these games were on sale was January 2022, just before the servers were taken offline by FromSoftware and Bandai Namco.

Dark Souls Remastered is $19.99 / £17.49

Dark Souls 2 and all DLC is $19.99 / £14.99

Dark Souls 2 Scholar of the First Sin is $19.99 / £14.99

Dark Souls 3 is $29.99 / £19.99

Dark Souls 3 Deluxe Edition is $42.49 / £29.99

The original Dark Souls came back online at the end of last year, with Dark Souls 3 coming back a couple months before then. This was done to protect players during a Remote Code Execution hack, which could allow hackers to take control of another player’s PC, with FromSoftware not wanting to run the risk of the same thing happening in Elden Ring right before it was set to release.

“PvP servers for Dark Souls 3, Dark Souls 2, and Dark Souls: Remastered has been temporarily deactivated to allow the team to investigate recent reports of an issue with online services,” FromSoftware said at the time.

PvP and the online functionality of Dark Souls are a huge part of what makes the experience so special, with notes left by other players and the ability to summon others for assistance or a battle key to the community experience.

So now that they’re back and the entire Dark Souls trilogy is available much cheaper on Steam, it’s the ideal time to jump back in on PC and play with friends. There are a few thousand players in each game, but their numbers have almost doubled across the board which no doubt comes from the sale.

If you want even more, though, we’ve got the best games like Dark Souls you can play on PC alongside the biggest open-world games available too, with FromSoftware’s latest, Elden Ring, chief among them.