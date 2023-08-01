Dead by Daylight is the horror game gift that keeps on giving, as Behaviour Interactive continues to regularly add spectacularly spooky content. Fans have long been speculating a crossover between Dead by Daylight and the iconic Alien series, hoping to see the extraterrestrial Xenomorph as one of the game’s terrifying killers or the beloved Ripley as a survivor. It looks like we’ve now finally received confirmation of such a DBD Alien crossover chapter, as an official teaser for it has just dropped.

While many players previously predicted the eventual arrival of the Xenomorph to the ever-expanding roster of Dead by Daylight killers, it has only just been officially confirmed by the developers. “The suffocating silence of outer space pushes resolve beyond its limits,” reads the text beneath the teaser, insinuating that the DBD Alien map is likely to be that of the Nostromo spaceship. This is further confirmed by the video itself, as it showcases the interior of one such craft.

The teaser also clearly shows a Xenomorph, which confirms the long-awaited addition of Alien’s notoriously bloodthirsty extraterrestrial to DBD. The creature is seen lurking through the ship, drool dripping from its fanged mouth. It then screeches right before lunging forward toward the camera. From what little we’ve seen of the Xenomorph thus far, it looks as though it’ll be a formidable foe.

No official release date has been given yet, but the end of the teaser does tell us we will learn more on Tuesday, August 8. The video’s description simply states that Alien is “coming soon,” which hopefully means that we will be running from the Xenomorph in space sooner than later. The DBD Nicolas Cage update launched recently, which should keep us occupied until then.

As a huge fan of all things Alien, I can’t wait to see how this expansion unfolds in-game. Personally, I would like to see Ellen Ripley as a survivor. Ripley would make a stellar addition, especially considering her reputation as the lone survivor among a cast of crewmembers who all met a gruesome death at the hands of the Xenomorph.

