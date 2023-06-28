Dead by Daylight patch notes – 7.0.3 bugfix nerfs new killer

The latest Dead by Daylight patch notes bring a variety of bug fixes and changes to the horror game‘s newest killer, The Singularity. Unfortunately for Singularity mains, the Dead by Daylight update contains a few different nerfs for the killer, from decreased add-on durations to rarity rating adjustments. Other various content tweaks also come to DBD with patch 7.0.3, like Twisted Masquerade changes and more general UI optimization.

DBD’s newest patch brings a few important changes, namely for players looking to kill as the new alien killer, The Singularity. With nerfs to the killer’s add-ons, it’s important to note that playing as The Singularity won’t feel the same. He isn’t the only killer facing adjustments, though, as The Nemesis is also a bit different, with Damaged Syringe affected by a time increase in how long it takes survivors to use a vaccine. Aside from these content changes, the DBD team has also worked to fix a variety of bugs.

Dead by Daylight patch notes – 7.0.3 update – Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Killer adjustments

The Singularity

Kid’s Ball Glove – Decreased Overclock duration time to 15% (was 25%)

Foreign Plant Fibres – changed Rarity rating to Very Rare (was Rare)

Cremated Remains – changed to “Survivors afflicted with Temporal Slipstream suffer from Blindness.” (was Killer Instinct before)

Nanomachine Gel – changed Rarity rating to Rare (was Very Rare), decreased Broken Status Effect to 30 seconds. (was 40 seconds)

Denied Requisition Form – changed Rarity rating to Ultra Rare (was Very Rare)

Soma Family Photo – changed Rarity rating to Very Rare (was Ultra Rare), reduction effect of Overclock Mode is now -20% (was -50%)

Iridescent Crystal Shard – changed to “When a Biopod is created the auras of all Survivors within 6 meters of that Biopod are revealed to you for 6 seconds.” (was applied when within the zone of a Biopod)

The Nemesis

Damaged Syringe – increases the time it takes Survivors to use a Vaccine by 5 seconds (used to be 2 seconds, and increased Killer Instinct by 1.5 seconds)

Bug Fixes

Bots

Fixed additional rare issues with Survivor and Special Items.

Tentatively fixed an issue that bots are unable to use the Perk Scavenger correctly.

Characters

Fixed an issue that caused survivors who walk or crouch while standing in the Torment Trail to remain in the standing position animation during a trial against The Executioner.

The Nightmare is now able to correctly place Dream Pallets on a location previously holding a Fragile Pallet.

Platforms

Fixed a crash on PlayStation 5 when browsing the Store.

Fixed a crash on Steam when joining a party.

Fixed an error that would occur when loading into an Autohaven Wreckers map on the Epic Games Store version of the game.

Level Design

Fixed an issue where the hook can be blocked by the killer in Toba Landing

Fixed an issue where Wesker could slide on top of crates in Shelter Woods near the Skull Merchant base

Fixed an issue where the stairs in the back of the main building in Eyrie of Crows didn’t feel smooth

Fixed an issue where the nurse could get stuck in the west wing basement of the Raccoon City Police Station

Pass on the Toba Landing to Improve the navigation

Added Lockers in Toba Landing

Fixed an issue where the killer could get stuck on the Temple of Purgation map

Twisted Masquerade

When a Masquerade Pillar disappears after the Exit Gate or the Hatch opens, the proper disappearance VFX is now correctly played

Masquerade Pillar is now despawned when the hatch or an exit gate is opened

When the Killer interacts with the Invitation Pillar, the regular interaction icon is now displayed

As the Twins, the Masquerade Invitation charge UI now updates correctly when switching from Victor to Charlotte.

Survivors downed while interacting with the Pillar can now correctly be picked up by the Killer

UI

Fixed the HUD invitation icon reward state opacity to be independent of the chase state when gaining the reward.

Fixed an issue that caused an SFX loop when using a controller in the Archive Tier purchase popup.

Miscellaneous

The Adept Singularity achievement is now correctly unlocked when completing a trial inside a Biopod

The Game Afoot Perk now correctly activates the Nemesis Perk

The Survivor perk ‘Made For This’ endurance effect no longer triggers after using an Anti-Hemorrhagic Syringe on another survivor

Along with these content changes and bug fixes, the DBD developers have specified a few known issues they are still working on resolving, such as The Singularity’s add-on “Nanomachine Gel” still having its old text description. You can view the full DBD 7.0.3 patch notes here for a more detailed look at everything that was tweaked.

Be sure to look through our round-up of Dead by Daylight codes for this month, and check out more information about the 2023 DBD anniversary event. You can also browse some of our favorite multiplayer games if you love playing DBD with friends.