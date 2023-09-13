Dead by Daylight update finally nerfs overpowered new killer

Dead by Daylight is one of those horror games you simply can’t put down as it provides hundreds of hours of spooky multiplayer thrills. It’s got an ever-expanding roster of both survivors and killers, with its most recent additions coming from the iconic Alien franchise. The latest Dead by Daylight patch from Behaviour Interactive aims to fix some of the Alien update’s issues, detailing a few much-needed Xenomorph nerfs, perk adjustments, and a variety of bug fixes.

If you’ve read through our discussion on why Alien is ruining Dead by Daylight, then you’re probably familiar with the recent content’s controversies. From an overpowered killer to an out-of-control item, surviving in-game has never felt more difficult. Thankfully, the DBD developer takes player feedback seriously, with regular updates aiming to balance gameplay between killers and survivors or combat exploits.

Behaviour Interactive recently changed up its Kill Switch list, hoping to resolve the notorious Dead by Daylight flashlight exploit which renders survivors invincible. The dev has also dropped a new update for the game, 7.2.2, addressing more Alien-specific complaints. The latest Dead by Daylight patch notes detail Xenomorph changes, including Remote Flame Turret flexibility and more.

The infamously OP killer is no longer unbeatable. No longer will you have to put up with an indefinitely invisible Xenomorph, or an overly speedy one. Alongside the Alien killer’s changes, you’ll also notice a variety of bug fixes and perk adjustments. Unfortunately, though, the flashlight has not be re-enabled just yet.

Dead by Daylight patch notes – 7.2.2 update – Wednesday, September 13, 2023

If you want a closer look at all of the Dead by Daylight changes coming with the 7.2.2 update, you can find the original list of patch notes on the game’s official Steam post, courtesy of Behaviour Interactive.

Content

The Xenomorph

Reviewed the Remote Flame Turret placement logic to allow for more flexibility when deploying them

Decrease the Tail Attack cooldown movement speed from 2 to 1.2 m/s when missing or when it is obstructed

Perks

Adjusted the descriptions of Blast Mine, Chemical Trap, and Wiretap for consistency

Added a VFX for when the Chemical Trap disappears by itself

Bug fixes

The Xenomorph

The Xenomorph can no longer see Idle Crows when exiting a tunnel

The Xenomorph can no longer turn invisible indefinitely in a Trial

The Xenomorph is now correctly able to destroy turrets in the malfunctioned state

Fixed an issue where The Xenomorph’s regular movement speed could remain after downing a Survivor with the Tail Attack

Fixed a rare issue where The Xenomorph can become stuck in the tunnels, unable to exit

Fixed a rare issue where The Xenomorph can fall through the ground

Perks

The Adrenaline perk now correctly gives a bonus health state after self-unhooking

Audio

The Skull Merchant’s footsteps SFX are no longer missing where she is inspecting the radar

Spark bursts in the Nostromo map are no longer silent

UI

Fixed an issue that hides the UI when spamming the ESC key while ending a match

Characters

The Pig’s right hand is missing animations when carrying a Survivor and moving

Players are now correctly able to make progress for The Onryo’s “Viral Video” achievement

Fixed an issue that caused the camera to move backward when leaning and stalking with Ghost Face

Fixed an issue that caused Vaulting Survivors to be misaligned during the windows vault animation

Fixed an issue that caused The Hag’s camera to be obstructed when looking up while wearing any Outfit

Environment and maps

Fixed an issue where the trees of the Garden of Joy map lose texture and have dark silhouettes when Survivors are sacrificed on the Hook

Fixed an issue in Ormond where the Traps of the Trapper would disappear under the snow

Fixed an issue in RCPS where players could climb Wesker’s supply crate

Fixed one-sided collisions on the Nostromo Wreckage

