Dead Island 2 Goat Pen master keys location

Can’t find the Dead Island 2 Goat Pen master keys? Hell-A’s infamous content house has a wealth of loot stashed inside, but a lot of it is stashed behind locked doors that require a master key to open. Its location isn’t hard to find, but it does require a bit of patience and backtracking.

While you’re likely to stumble upon the Goat Pen early on in Dambuster’s zombie game, you can only retrieve the Dead Island 2 Goat Pen master keys after accepting the ‘Creature Comforts’ side mission from Curtis Sinclair. Be sure to change quests once you’ve spoken to him at Emma Jaunt’s Bel-Air mansion; it’s also worth stocking up on Dead Island 2 fuses before you set off. Without further ado, here’s where to find the Goat Pen master keys in Dead Island 2.

Where to find the Dead Island 2 Goat Pen master keys

The Dead Island 2 Goat Pen master keys are located in the content house’s master bedroom. You need the keys to unlock the door and gain entry, which means you’re going to have to find an alternative method of accessing the room.

Thankfully, breaking into the master bedroom is a lot easier than it sounds. In true LA influencer fashion, the Goat Pen is filled with large glass partitions that shatter with just one swing of your melee weapon. You can either smash the master bedroom window from the pool balcony and jump the gap to gain entry, or alternatively drop down from the roof onto the patio instead.

The master bedroom is alarmed, so ensure you have the best Dead Island 2 skills equipped to take on the shambling horde that descends as you force your way inside. Once all zombies have been dispatched, you’re free to swipe the Goat Pen master keys located on the bedside table. Don’t forget to pick up the cigars required to complete the ‘Creature Comforts’ side mission, as well as the Dead Island 2 blueprint on the shooting stage side table.

With the Dead Island 2 Goat Pen master keys in hand, any future visits you make to the influencer pad will be a breeze. Our Dead Island 2 tips will certainly come in handy when taking in the sights of Hell-A, as will our guide to fixing the Dead Island 2 Skopes if you’re hungry for lore.