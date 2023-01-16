Dead Space Remake’s Isaac Clarke gets classic Dead Space 2 makeover

The Dead Space Remake introduces a new look for Isaac Clarke, one that’s a little younger, a little fresher, and a little more based on his voice actor Gunner Wright. The goal of the new EA and Motive horror game is to presumably show Isaac before he was slashed, sliced, and emotionally and physically scarred by the Necromorphs aboard the Ishimura. A happier Isaac, who doesn’t realise just how bad things are about to get. Nevertheless, if you’re pining for his classic Dead Space 2 silver fox look – those piercing eyes and that ashen hair – you’re not alone, as Isaac Clarke redesigns have been rolling out ahead of the Dead Space release date.

EA and Motive have already spoken about giving Isaac “more agency.” He has a voice now, and instead of blindly following the orders of Kendra and Hammond as they try to fix the Ishimura, he will offer some of his own opinions and engineering know-how. Isaac Clarke’s new look, however, which is largely based on voice actor Gunner Wright, has so far raised a few fan eyebrows, who compared the reworked space engineer to “Adam Sandler.”

With the news that the Dead Space Remake comes with a free copy of Dead Space 2 – provided you pre-order it on Steam – it’s no surprise to see Isaac getting a DS2-style makeover, looking more like the wizened and put-upon protagonist of the 2008 classic. Created by Redditor ‘Independent-Pea,’ this version of Isaac Clarke might be exactly what Dead Space Remake fans imagined when they first heard the game was on the way.

Personally, I think this is a good middle ground, keeping the more naive and less traumatised version of Isaac intact but still making him look experienced and capable – he’s got some edge, but he’s not been fully ground down yet by his experiences on the Ishimura. When the Dead Space Remake launches, I’d put credits on ‘Dead Space 2 Isaac’ being one of the first mods.

Check out the Dead Space system requirements so you’re ready to go once convergen- I mean, launch day arrives. You might also want to know what the Dead Space Remake can learn from The Callisto Protocol’s combat, or maybe check out some of the other best upcoming games in 2023.