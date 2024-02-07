One of the best FPS games ever is 80% off in Bethesda Steam sale

Steam, Xbox Game Studios, and Bethesda have a sale on right now, creating deep discounts from many of the top releases from the two publishers. Among the fine choices from franchises like The Elder Scrolls and Halo, one you should definitely not gloss over is Deathloop, the brilliant timeloop immersive sim from Arkane Studios.

In Deathloop, you’re an assassin, Colt, who’s stuck repeating the same day over and over. In order to break out, you need to kill eight specific targets across the day, or the clock resets. Every loop, you have to modify your tactics based on what you’ve learned, incrementally figuring out the overall puzzle. It’s a brilliant, novel FPS game, the kind of which we’ve come to expect from the studio behind Dishonored.

For our money, Dishonored is the best game of 2021, and one of the best PC games ever. Now, you can pick it up for $11.99 / £9.99 / €10.99, a nice round 80% off the retail price. For a couple of extra bucks, you can get the Deluxe Edition as well, giving you the soundtrack by Tom Salta.

Another highlight is Ghostwire: Tokyo, an awesome action-adventure game about saving a cyberpunk vision of the Japanese capital from supernatural entities. That’s down 75%, at $14.99, an excellent price for a such a recent and highly regarded release – our Ghostwire: Tokyo review called it “consistently evocative”.

Beyond those, you can add some staples to your library, like Halo: The Master Chief Collection, for some classic shooters, and Skyrim, if you’ve somehow avoided that one until now. Ori and the Will of the Wisps, We Happy Few, and more make this a sale worth browsing, because there’s almost definitely something you might enjoy on there going for pennies.

