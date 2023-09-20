Bungie blames Destiny 2 disconnects on DDoS attack

If Destiny 2 disconnects and error codes have been interrupting your playtime lately, you’re not alone, but Bungie confirms that these are not due to the rollout of updates. Instead, the developer behind the multiplayer space FPS game says these Destiny 2 issues are the result of malicious DDoS attacks, which have placed “added pressure” on the game’s infrastructure.

DDoS (distributed denial of service) attacks involve a person or group attempting to overwhelm a server, service, or network by sending it a flood of traffic from multiple sources. It’s a bit like a digital traffic jam; by sending enough pings to the targeted server at once, it can clog up the pipeline and cause trouble, disruption, or even temporary halts in functionality for regular users.

The ‘Bungie Help’ account shares a post to Twitter/X confirming a recent “spike in error codes and disconnects” in Destiny 2 over the past few days. It explains, “The team has confirmed that these error codes are not related to the planned fixes rolling out for the recent crafting issue and are instead a result of DDoS attacks.” The disconnects are not, as it notes, caused by updates being rolled out to fix the Destiny 2 crafting exploit that threw the game into ridiculous chaos last week.

The error codes in question, typically of Bungie’s shooter, include a full retinue of snacks and wildlife, featuring the likes of Weasel, Bee, Currant, Coconut, and Centipede error codes. Bungie adds, “We want to thank our players for their patience as our teams work swiftly to ensure the integrity of the game and continue to implement our roadmap for future stability improvements.”

“While we typically don’t confirm these types of attacks and do not plan to in the future for general game security reasons,” the team continues, “we believe it’s the right thing to do for our players to communicate the added pressure to our systems given recent circumstances.” DDoS attacks can typically be quite awkward to resolve or prevent due to their nature, with traffic coming from many different sources, so hopefully Bungie is able to restore stability as soon as possible.

