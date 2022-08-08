Destiny 2 recreates Skyrim mods by adding Ohio

Destiny 2 has taken inspiration from recent bizarre Skyrim mods — whereby all of the game’s dragons are replaced by a flying, fire-breathing outline of the state of Ohio — as one intrepid video and photo editor adds the Buckeye state to Bungie’s FPS and MMORPG crossover.

Titan. Nessus. Io. Yes, they’re colourful, they’re cosmic, they’re exciting, but they’re not Ohio, the birthplace of the phonograph, the cash register, and the golf ball. Frankly, until now, Bungie’s sci-fi FPS has felt incomplete – ever since Destiny 2 launched, all the way back in 2017, we’ve been asking, demanding to know, even, “why doesn’t this game have Ohio, home of Quaker Oatmeal, in it?” Well now, finally, it sort of does. There’s work to be done here, but this goes a long way to earning Destiny 2 a place on our list of the best FPS games.

It’s all courtesy of destiny_thememe, a photo and video editor who has managed to recreate the Destiny 2 map interface, and add in between the Cosmodrome and EDZ, a new destination called Ohio. “A land of corn and whatever Ohio had,” says the description. “Thank the Traveller it’s a relic now.” Unfortunately, for the time being, this is just a concept video, but with Ohio quickly becoming one of the best Skyrim mods, coupled with the clear appetite for the midwest state to appear in even more games, perhaps it won’t be long until another Destiny 2 modder builds a full explorable, working version. It would be quite fitting, given that the most famous space person ever, Neil Armstrong, is himself from Ohio.

“The original idea was inspired by ‘I changed all the dragons in Skyrim to the state of Ohio’,” says destiny_thememe, “and I thought: what if I change every location map to Ohio, e.g. you click into Dreaming City and it’s Ohio.That went nowhere so I decided to just add Ohio as a destination instead.”

The editor isn’t stopping there, however, as they have already created a ground-breaking new Destiny 2 concept, Florida, which comes complete with alligators and the fearsome meme-based supervillain Florida Man.

They might not involve exploring Ohio, but you can still complete all of the Destiny 2 trial rewards this week. We also have a guide to the Xur location this weekend, as well as a complete explanation for all the best Destiny 2 classes and subclasses.