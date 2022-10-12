Destiny 2 Hotfix definitely, truly didn’t add new content, Bungie says

Destiny 2 players are among the most dedicated cryptologists on the internet. When Bungie introduces a Destiny 2 hotfix, passionate Guardians will eagerly scour every playable pixel of the game to see what’s new in the popular FPS game.

It isn’t beyond Bungie to hide Easter eggs in Destiny 2 — in fact, the Bungie team hides a variety of hidden quests and puzzle elements in the space game, many of which require teamwork to complete, like the ones in the revamped King’s Fall raid.

However, with its most recent Destiny 2 hotfix, Bungie adamantly wants players to know that it did not, in fact, add any new game content.

Typically, Bungie releases patch notes that explain any changes it made to its signature MMO. However, in this case, the team wanted to ensure players wouldn’t chase secret Easter eggs that don’t exist. So, the company used its patch notes as an opportunity to ensure precisely that.

The entirety of the Destiny 2 Hotfix 6.2.0.8 notes on the official Bungie blog read as follows:

GENERAL

This is a test, please ignore. We are testing some new tech for a different type of Hotfix. There are no hidden quests or things being added/changed.

Seriously, trust us. If you want to go hunting, feel free. Don’t come crying to us when you don’t find anything.



Bungie released the notes after a brief maintenance period on October 11. Notably, the hotfix rolled out the same day as the final story mission of the season, which is another reason why players may have wondered whether the patch introduced any hidden content.

However, with its patch notes, Bungie makes it clear players should take its statement at face value. As a game company with a history of transparency within its community, Bungie may hide secrets in a patch update but would not violate players’ trust by claiming there’s no new content if the hotfix did actually contain secret materials.

Had the team simply tested its new tech without an explanation, players would have likely complained due to not knowing what the update entailed. Developers often deploy hotfixes to patch exploits or mechanics that aren’t functioning as intended, while actual content updates typically go through a more rigorous testing and development process. Patch notes provide a simple summary so players can quickly and easily understand what the developers changed within the game environment.

Bungie’s firm statement caught the attention of the Destiny 2 community, which turned the explanation into a meme.

As a joke, YouTuber KackisHD claimed they discovered new content in the form of a voice line attributed to the Warmind, which they then shared as a short video with an NSFW audio clip.

In a video where he labels the update a “Sus Hotfix,” YouTuber Actecross reads the patch notes out loud before pausing, unmuting his Discord chat and confidently stating, “Yo, there’s gotta be a hidden quest.”

Longtime Destiny 2 streamer True Vanguard proclaimed he would be the first to discover the secret quest.

Bungie community manager dmg04 confirmed there was nothing new in the update in a tweet to journalist Paul Tassi, who frequently covers Destiny 2. The Bungie employee described the update as “Truly just a test. This was a clean window to ship as we didn’t have any events occurring,” adding, “Instead of shipping nothing, which looks even more sus, decided to have a bit of fun with the patch notes.”

