Destiny 2 Imbaru Engine – all puzzle solutions

How do you solve the Imbaru Engine puzzle in Destiny 2? The Imbaru Engine puzzle room becomes available at step 34 in The Bladed Path quest, which is the Season of the Witch seasonal questline. Once unlocked, you can enter the Imbaru Engine, which is situated within the oubliette in Savathun’s Throne World, via a new node at the Helm.

If it’s not showing up in Destiny 2 for you right away, you may need to claim the Gift of Cunning Minor Arcana card from the Lectern of Divination, which is located via the portal in the Helm. You might need your best build for this, but it doesn’t matter which of the classes you enter as – there are different challenges on offer in the Imbaru Engine and some do require combat.

Destiny 2 The Cunning test puzzle solution

Before trying to solve the Cunning Test in the Destiny 2 Imbaru Engine puzzle room, you should equip your Ghost with cache tracking mods. This will mark all of the chests in the room on your HUD, making them easier to find.

Two Hive symbols will appear on plates on the ground, pointing towards chests. For the first two chests, you should loot the one resembling an X shape. Then head to the next location and choose the chests with the same symbol pointing towards them. You’ll need to jump on to a platform to reach these. The first two stages are relatively straightforward.

On the final step, the in-game HUD will indicate that you must open three further chests. The chest locations are randomized every time you run the Imbaru Engine. You’ll see there are symbols on plates scattered around the room. Ensure you are following the correct symbol in the direction it is pointing, and don’t be tempted to loot the chest nearest to it. You’re still looking for the symbol resembling an X, so double-check the plates if you’re unsure which symbol is nearby.

You’ll have to traverse the room’s strange layout to find the symbols which could be nearby or behind the chest they’re related to. Once all chests have been correctly looted, you will earn the Mist and Mysteries seasonal triumph and the Mother Morph secret triumph as well as some Witch Engrams and Witch keys.

Destiny 2 The Strength Test enemy locations

Before launching the Strength Test in the Imbaru Engine, you will need to complete the Savathun’s Spire activity via the node in the Helm to get a secret opaque card. Before activating the final mirror portal to enter the boss fight arena, turn right and you’ll see the card next to a pillar. Taking this card to the Lectern of Divination will turn it into A Gift of Strength.

This Minor Arcana power can be taken with you into the Imbaru Engine, skip the Cunning Test, and go through the door between the two chests to reach the Strength Test.

After activating the puzzle, get the Deepsight buff from the back of the room and follow the glowing footsteps to kill the first enemy, a Knight. After the Knight is down, a plate will appear pointing you in the direction of the next enemy. This Knight is hiding behind a rock. The third Knight is on a ledge near a pillar.

After all three Knights are dead, jump up to the platform and then inside the pillar, shooting a Cursed Thrall. Lines of enemies will spawn – you should only shoot the second in line. Kill three Cursed Thralls to continue to the final area of the Strength Test.

Jump up the platforms to exit and enter the room underneath the platform by using Deepsight again. You’ll again need to shoot every other Cursed Thrall, with the first one being the front-left. If you kill the wrong enemy, a giant Shrieker will spawn and kill you, and reset your progress to the beginning.

After successfully completing the Strength Test, you will get the Knight Morph secret triumph as well as seasonal rewards. If that’s not enough rewards for you, check out our regularly updated list of free Destiny 2 emblem codes for in-game rewards. If you’re looking for more of a challenge, why not complete the newest reprised raid, Crota’s End, with your strongest fireteam?