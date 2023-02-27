Here’s when you can preload Destiny 2 Lightfall

Want to know when you can preload Destiny 2 Lightfall? PC players who have preordered the DLC can preload Lightfall for a limited time period ahead of the Destiny 2 Lightfall release date. It’s a rather large download, so you’ll want to get to it if you can so you don’t have to wait for the installation to complete just as you’re gearing up to play the popular FPS game.

Destiny 2 Lightfall will be available for preload starting February 27 at 9am PST / noon EST / 5pm GMT / 6pm CEST. At this time, PC players who have pre-ordered Destiny 2 Lightfall on Steam, the Epic Games Store, or the Microsoft Store can begin installing the game. It’s worth pre-loading as the Steam download is 102.60 GB and requires 233.2 GB of preload space, the Epic Games Store install is 101.51 GB and requires 223.3 GB of preload space, and the Microsoft Store download is 102.13 GB and requires 102.12 GB of preload space.

While preloading doesn’t guarantee you’ll be able to play on launch, as Destiny 2 servers are typically notoriously backed up upon major releases, it does mean you won’t have to wait for the game to install. Or, if you won’t be around for the server rush, pre-loading simply means you won’t have to wait for the game to load when you ultimately have a chance to sit down and play.

This preload window will also coincide with a Destiny 2 scheduled 24-hour period of offline maintenance, so if you encounter Destiny 2 server status issues over the coming day, that’s most likely why. Bungie needs this time to ensure they migrate their internal build of the game to the server properly and that it’s functioning as intended.

The highly-anticipated release will answer questions about The Witness, the Light and Dark saga, the previously-unknown city of Neomuna, and the Destiny 2 Strand subclass. Lightfall also promises to introduce several new in-game features, many of which Destiny 2 players have requested for years.

If you’re excited about Lightfall, check out our Destiny 2 season 20 guide, which tells you all kinds of things you need to know about the next instalment of the popular multiplayer game and what’s coming up.