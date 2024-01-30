Destiny 2 gets huge new collab, and some of it is free

How do you even begin to improve a top tier game like Destiny 2? The answer is simple: you throw in Mass Effect armors for the ultimate cosmetic crossover. And the best part is, Bungie is making a load of this upcoming collaboration absolutely free.

When Bungie released Destiny 2 in 2017, the studio improved upon its predecessor with a more meticulous story and a greater attention to detail when it comes to the wider universe and its characters. However, despite the high ratings the FPS has received over the years, the game has not been without its flaws.

Most recently, Bungie came under scrutiny for the costs attached to its special skins, with gamers frustrated at the price points they were forced to pay. Putting together Destiny 2 builds is complicated enough, without having to shell out your hard-earned money on enticing cosmetics.

Well, gamers will be pleased to know that the upcoming collaboration between Destiny 2 and Mass Effect will offer plenty of free content. The collab drops on Tuesday February 13 and will give players the chance to adorn their characters with the armor of Commander Shepard, Garrus Vakarian, and Liara T’Soni from Mass Effect’s Normady Crew.

On Twitter, the official Destiny 2 account wrote: “In celebration of this collaboration with our partners at BioWare, the Enhanced Defense Ghost Shell, Alliance Scout Frigate Ship, and Alliance Drop Ship Sparrow items will be available to all players at no cost. Claim the Alliance Requisition Bundle when it arrives in Destiny 2 on February 13, 2024.”

While the entire collection is not free, fans of the MMORPG will be heartened to know that a slew of content is theirs for no extra cost. Previously, collab Sparrows would have set you back 1,000 silver and Ghost Shells 800 silver, which works out at around $10 and $8 respectively.

