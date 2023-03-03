Destiny 2 Terminal Overload guide – how to complete and get keys

Destiny 2 Terminal Overload is a new activity on Neomuna, similar to The Blind Well or Nightmare Containments. Completing these activities can grant some sweet Neomuna weapons, but you must first earn keys to unlock special end-of-activity chests. If you’re hungry to see all the weaponry those Cloud Striders have to offer, here’s what you need to know about completing Terminal Overload and obtaining these keys.

You won’t be able to earn Terminal Overload keys until you complete every mission on the Destiny 2 Lightfall mission list. Once you finish this, you’ll have to complete the Welcome to the Hall of Heroes quest to then earn the Stargazer quest, which will serve as a walkthrough of the Terminal Overload activity and using keys to unlock the special chests that spawn at the end of the event. All Destiny 2 players who complete the event will have access to a first chest, but the Terminal Overload key guarantees you can access the second chest in the FPS game and grants a guaranteed daily Neomuna weapon.

How to get Destiny 2 Terminal Overload keys

You can get Destiny 2 Terminal Overload keys by completing Neomuna public events, patrols, opening chests, and completing Nimbus bounties beginning at reputation rank 13. Sometimes, you can even get a Terminal Overload key by opening the first chest at the end of the Terminal Overload public event.

Once you reach reputation rank 13 with Nimbus, unlock the Terminal Overload key rank reward, which grants a guaranteed Terminal Overload key daily bounty. Select and complete this to earn your daily key to open a Terminal Overload chest after the public event.

Destiny 2 Terminal Overload – how to complete

Destiny 2 Terminal Overload functions similarly to many previous seasonal group public event activities and consists of several phases. It will be a difficult activity for under-levelled players, so adequately prepare for the event by upgrading your armour and weapons.

You can find these public events randomly spawning in different areas of the map, but upon completing the Lightfall campaign and taking on the Stargazer quest, you can fast travel directly to these events.

There are different versions of the event, but ultimately, they’re straightforward, as instructions on the left side of the screen will tell you what you need to do. The gist involves fighting off enemy hordes, but there are a few mechanics to know.

Capture the sync plate

If you’re familiar with Destiny 2, this is a common mechanic in public events. Stand on the sync plate and fight enemies until the time threshold is met.

Use an Arc Cranium

At some point, the activity will instruct you to “Use an Arc Cranium to destroy the Vex node.” Defeat the glowing Vex to get the Arc Cranium, which you can use as a laser to destroy the nodes. This will then spawn a Minotaur, which you must defeat to progress.

Defeat the Psion spotters

This is relatively simple, as the game will show you which enemies you must defeat.

Destroy the anchors

The anchors are Darkness fragments hovering in the air, which you shoot.

Defeat Sizmic and Protometon

When each of these enemies reaches two-thirds health and one-third health, they’ll gain a shield. Shoot the marked crystals in the vicinity to remove them and continue dealing damage.

Upon defeating both enemies, you’ll have completed the event and will be able to open a chest. If you have a Terminal Overload key, you can also open the special chest.

Destiny 2 Terminal Overload weapon rewards

The big draw of the special extra chests is that they offer the chance to earn sweet, new Neomuna weapons. The weapons in these chests change daily in accordance with a rotation, though that full rotation has yet to be established in the game.

Destiny 2 Terminal Overload chest weapons

The Destiny 2 Terminal Overload weapons we know so far are:

Synchronic Roulette – Strand submachine gun

Circular Logic – Strand heavy machine gun

Basso Ostinato – Void shotgun

Synchronic Roulette and Circular Logic have a chance to drop with the all-new Hatchling perk, which can spawn a Threadling on precision final hits. This perk can complement your best Destiny 2 Strand subclass build.

Terminal Overload chest farm

Astute Guardians who completed the Lightfall campaign quickly found a Destiny 2 Terminal Overload farming opportunity. Once you have unlocked a Terminal Overload extra chest using a Terminal Overload key, you can leave the area and return to the chest to open it again without using a new key. This will likely be patched out of the game quickly, so jump on it if you want to take advantage of it.

That’s everything you need to know about Destiny 2 Terminal Overload, Terminal Overload keys, and what weapons you can earn from opening these public event chests. Once you finish the Stargazer quest to start earning Terminal Overload keys, you’ll also want to knock out the Destiny 2 Maelstrom quest and then the Destiny 2 Bluejay quest to discover everything season 20 of the popular space game has to offer.