Destiny 2 Maelstrom guide – how to complete the quest

Want to know how to beat the Destiny 2 Maelstrom quest from the game’s new Lightfall DLC? Maelstrom is one of several that Guardians will obtain from Quinn in the Hall of Heroes. Some players report Maelstrom is giving them a bit of a headache. Fortunately, it’s relatively easy once you know where to go and what to find. If you’re one of many players frustrated with Maelstrom, don’t worry, because we’ll tell you exactly what the quest involves and how to complete each step.

Some players report finding this Destiny 2 quest a tad annoying simply because the instructions aren’t as straightforward as they should be in the popular FPS game. But you can complete this quest quickly and easily if you know exactly how — although there’s a little bit of luck involved, too.

Destiny 2 Maelstrom quest walkthrough

The Destiny 2 Maelstrom quest consists of four steps and rewards Powerful gear upon completion. As a guaranteed reward, Powerful gear helps you increase your character’s power level, and that and Pinnacle gear are necessary to continue levelling beyond the Destiny 2 soft cap. However, this quest’s real objective is to eventually unlock the weekly campaign mission, which will grant a Pinnacle reward each week. It’s also necessary to complete this quest as part of the questline to earn the Winterbite exotic glaive. Here’s what you need to do to complete it.

Bond with Strand sources and participate in public events, patrols, and loot resources, all within the Vex Incursion Zone. (You’ll have to defeat enemies to “defend the area” and “bond” two Strand sources.) Complete the Lost Sector within the Vex Incursion Zone Return to the Hall of Heroes to repair Maelstrom’s memorial Return to Quinn

Destiny 2 Maelstrom quest breakdown

Although it’s not the most fun quest in Destiny 2 history, the Maelstrom quest isn’t difficult to complete. Here’s a breakdown of the various steps.

Bond with Strand sources and defend the area

You’ll need to head to the Vex Incursion Zone for this part. Here, you’ll find a quest marker that will show you where it’s located on a particular day, as this will change regularly. However, if you ever need to find it and don’t see the quest marker, look for an area with glowing, green dotted lines on the map. Then, as the quest text says, participate in public events, patrols, and loot resources to achieve 100% on this task completion bar.

However, the two Strand sources are giving some Guardians trouble. Unfortunately, it’s not exactly clear where to find Strand sources. These sources spawn only in the Vex Incursion Zone, spawn infrequently, and are only available for a few moments at a time. When you’re near one, you’ll see it marked with a grey star marker. Once you find one, you can either camp the area until it returns or continue searching for another. Unfortunately, there’s no way to force these items to spawn, so it’s just waiting and hoping luck is on your side.

Complete the Lost Sector in the Vex Incursion Zone

The Vex Incursion Zone changes daily, which means the Lost Sector you’ll need to complete for the quest will also vary depending on when you’re completing it. You can find the Incursion Zone on the map, as mentioned in the previous section, and then look for the Lost Sector icon, represented as a series of arched lines. Once you travel to this location, look for the emblem in your environment, which will reveal when you’re near it. Though the Neomuna Lost Sectors have a unique aesthetic, they’re not all that different from the Lost Sectors you’ve encountered throughout the rest of the game world.

Return to the Hall of Heroes

Upon completing the Lost Sector, return to the Hall of Heroes and interact with the designated monument to continue the quest.

Return to Quinn

At this point, you’ll visit Quinn, also in the Hall of Heroes. They’ll reward you with a weapon and grant you access to the Destiny 2 Bluejay quest, which you can then begin.

Once you’ve wrapped up Maelstrom, be sure to check out what else is also new in Destiny 2 season 20. If you haven’t already, you’ll want to finish some business in the Destiny 2 Unfinished Business quest and knock out the Quicksilver Storm Catalyst quest to soup up your arsenal with two of the space game‘s all-new Destiny 2 Lightfall exotics, which are very impressive.