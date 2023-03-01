Destiny 2 Lightfall mission list

Exploring Neptune and protecting the Veil are two of your main priorities, find out how far along the story you are with the Destiny 2 Lightfall mission list.

Destiny 2 Lightfall misison list: a heavily augmented human male with an open arm greeting

Destiny 2

If you’re after a Destiny 2 Lightfall mission list, then you’re in the right place. Early on in the Destiny 2 Lightfall campaign, you find yourself taking down a Cabal capital ship, catapulted to an eerily empty futuristic Neptunian city, and are, of course, tasked with saving all humanity as we know it. A standard day in the life of a Guardian.

The expansion to the free PC game starts with a bang, and never really lets up. The Destiny 2 legendary campaign adds a lot of spice to the proceedings, requiring teamwork if you’re in a fire team, and extreme caution if you are not. But how many missions are there in the Destiny 2 Lightfall story? Here is the complete mission list for Destiny 2 Lightfall.

Destiny 2 Lightfall mission list

The Destiny 2 Lightfall missions are:

  • First Contact
  • Under Siege
  • Downfall
  • Breakneck
  • On The Verge
  • No Time Left
  • Headlong
  • Desperate Measures

There are eight campaign missions in Lightfall, each of which has a recommended power level. If you’re taking on the story on regular difficulty, you shouldn’t have much of an issue blasting through the swathes of enemies, but with the campaign pushing the power level to near the cap, you’ll want to ensure you’re using the best Destiny 2 builds to get through the challenge.

If you manage to complete the Destiny 2 Lightfall campaign on legendary difficulty, it will put you at 1770 power level. This is a great baseline if you’re planning on acquiring powerful gear from legendary lost sectors and you’ll be in a solid position to take on the Lightfall raid.

As well as these Destiny 2 Lightfall missions, there will also be other, smaller, activities you can undertake in the city of Neomuna, all of which will be essential if you want to collect Strand Meditations so you can upgrade your Strand abilities. The Lightfall exotics are excellent additions to your arsenal, and with the new loadout system, you’ll be able to give each of them the equal love that they deserve.

