Destiny 2’s Trials of Osiris cancelled for two weeks

Bungie has made the call to cancel Destiny 2‘s weekly PvP tournament Trials of Osiris until November 27. The developer issued the update on the space game’s help account on Twitter but cited a “a recently discovered issue” and nothing more specific.

While it’s hard to say what that issue is for sure, Destiny 2 players did discover a glitch that gives Stasis Warlocks infinite super. At a glance, the way it works is quite similar to the Dawnblade exploit that was kicking about a while ago, as it allows you to extend your super indefinitely with the help of some button timing. We reached out to Bungie for more information, but have yet to hear back at the time of writing.

Another explanation could be the general state of the Crucible right now. Since Beyond Light has come out, players have taken to Twitter and Reddit to air grievances that the Stasis subclasses are quite strong. The short of it is that lots of abilities freeze you in place, which plenty believe to be tad excessive and annoying to play against.

Bungie has also disabled a few other guns in the first week of Beyond Light. Witherhoard was providing some odd visual glitches, while The Rose hand cannon was firing at 150 rounds-per-minute instead of 140. Players also found a way to hit Destiny 2 Beyond Light’s soft cap in one hour, but Bungie has been on top of that one, too.

The Crucible seems a bit chaotic right now, but that’s all the more reason to enjoy it until Bungie tweaks whatever it’s working on. If you’re looking for something else, though, we have guides on Destiny 2’s Deep Stone Crypt raid and where to find Destiny 2’s Perdition Lost Sector – the latter is quite a nice place to hide out right now we reckon.