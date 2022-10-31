Destiny 2 YouTuber solos a Master Nightfall with no movement keys

Destiny 2 YouTuber Esoterickk soloed a Master Nightfall without using movement keys, opting to disable the WASD keys and complete the seemingly impossible feat using the power of the Titan Arc Striker, its Thundercrash Super ability, its Thruster class ability, and swords.

“A bit of a weird one, but basically the rules I had set for this was I had to disable WASD and clear the Nightfall Solo. Obviously Arc and Lightning Crystals make this much easier than it otherwise would be, and also being a Master Nightfall instead of a Grandmaster. Otherwise I felt it would be way too tedious and long to do, so at least this way it’s somewhat entertaining still,” Esoterickk explains in the description of the video he posted the feat. This implies he thinks he could complete the challenging task on Grandmaster difficulty had he tried.

“I still allowed the use of jumping, sparrowing via only the boost control, and otherwise the rest of the movement was by Swords, Thruster or Super. Not really all that difficult at the end of the day, just something different to do I guess,” the description reads.

However, despite Esoterickk’s modesty, many players find the task of completing a Master Nightfall daunting even as part of a full fireteam. Master Nightfalls are relatively challenging PvE activities in Destiny 2, and soloing any Master Nightfall even with full use of all the buttons on the keyboard would be impressive for most players. Further, Bungie includes several Nightfall modifiers designed to make the task even more difficult. For this Nightfall, modifiers included increased damage from melee hits, increased damage from Arc and Stasis, reduced ammo drops, powerful foes including Barrier and Unstoppable Champions that require specific weapon mods to defeat, and locked equipment, meaning Esoterickk was unable to switch loadouts if something wasn’t working according to plan. However, the modifiers also caused Stasis and Arc abilities to recharge faster than they usually would, which helped improve the speeds at which Esoterickk could leverage the Titan Striker’s abilities to move quickly.

Esoterickk makes it look easy, taking the Master Nightfall on at 1608 Power Level, which is only minimally higher than the recommended Power Level of 1600. The Nightfall he attempts is The Disgraced, which, while being known as a relatively easy Nightfall, still has several encounters that require combatants to face hordes of enemies players must typically dodge using movement keys or a controller’s thumbstick.

Here, he relied solely on mouse movements to control his direction, meaning he could only travel in the direction of his camera position. Esoterickk heavily leveraged on Thruster, a Titan Arc subclass ability that allows players to evade laterally while grounded. His Arc Titan Super ability, Thundercrash, allowed him to hurtle through the air. Destiny 2 swords also enable players to lunge, with the Eager Edge perk increasing lunge distance immediately after switching to the weapon.

The build also leverages the Heart of Inmost Light. When worn, the Titan Exotic chest armour piece causes any ability (grenade, melee, or Barricade) to empower the others when used, which means these abilities regenerate more quickly and do more damage or, in the case of the barricade, take more damage.

Due to the increased Arc regeneration speed and a solid overall build, Esoterickk made it through much of the challenge by exercising patience and throwing grenades.

Although Esoterickk’s videos typically feature Destiny 2 content, the YouTuber’s channel also features a 17-hour-long compilation of him defeating 383 bosses from Demon’s Souls, the Dark Souls series, Bloodborne, Sekiro, and Elden Ring without taking any damage.

