Legendary Dark Knights is a DMC 5 mod that adds lots more enemies

With some brand new Vergil DLC coming out at the end of the year, now’s a great time to get back into Devil May Cry 5 – and if you’re looking for a more challenging experience, the Legendary Dark Knights mod may be just what the doctor ordered. It’s out now, and remixes the campaign’s combat encounters and adding lots more enemies to the mix.

Created by two modders who go by The Hitchhiker and Dr. Penguin, Legendary Dark Knights is a new campaign experience for DMC5. Once you’ve installed the mod, you’ll begin a new game on what was Son of Sparda difficulty, which has been renamed Legendary Dark Knights. You’ll encounter far more enemies this time through, as the modders have increased the number of demons that can spawn at a given time, and there are even sliders you can use to adjust that count further if you’ve got the hardware to handle it.

In fact, most things about LDK are adjustable: in addition to fiddling with the soft and hard caps on enemy spawns, you also can use sliders to control difficulty modifiers for incoming and outgoing damage, and even adjust individual enemy types so they work the way they do on any of the game’s difficulty levels.

Here’s The Hitchhiker’s video announcing the launch of Legendary Dark Knights and explaining how to install it:

LDK is compatible with the Devil May Cry 5 co-op mod, although you should probably stick to playing as Dante and Nero if you want to play with a friend. Playing as V at the moment is liable to cause crashes.

That’s a shame, because we’ve had fun with the mod that turns V into Kylo Ren. Still, this is a terrific new campaign experience for DMC 5 fans, and it pushes the game (and potentially your PC) to its limits.