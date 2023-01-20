Diablo 2 Resurrected 2.6 PTR testing new runewords next week

The Diablo 2 Resurrected 2.6 update is on the way, with Blizzard announcing that the team is ramping up towards testing for the next major patch on the Diablo 2 Resurrected PTR next week. The remake of one of Blizzard’s best classic PC games is set to test out a new round of features ahead of the 2.6 patch coming to live servers, with a big focus on new runewords to keep fans of the series happy while we wait for the Diablo 4 release date to arrive.

Diablo community manager Adam ‘PezRadar’ Fletcher shares news of the update on Twitter and the Blizzard forums. He says that the team is “currently looking at ramping up a PTR for early next week” and that the “big focus will be testing out some new runewords.” These are made up of combinations of single runes, and can be inserted into specific weapons and armour to grant them special bonuses, so they’re a great way to improve your gear for both leveling and endgame builds.

If you want to get a sneak peek of the new runewords in action, several Diablo 2 Resurrected community partners will be showcasing them over the weekend. Fletcher says on Twitter that players can expect to see them in action by watching Diablo 2 streamers ‘Macrobioboi,’ ‘LuckyLuciano610,’ ‘dbrunski125,’ and ‘Kano_AU.’

Diablo 2 Resurrected patch 2.5 offered some big overhauls to the fantasy RPG game, including new ‘sunder charms’ that could break through enemies’ elemental immunities and ‘terror zones’ that act as hotspots of higher-level action where bonus experience and gear can be gained if you’re able to overcome the additional challenge.

News on Diablo 3 season 28 is expected to arrive soon, as the series continues to push updates for just about every brand of Diablo you might fancy. There’s no word yet on when we’ll get a full public Diablo 4 beta, though some players have already taken part in closed beta testing. We were lucky enough to dive into Diablo 4 in 2022, so check out our Diablo 4 preview for a glimpse into what’s on offer.

In the meantime, check out the best Diablo 2 Resurrected classes to make sure you’re ready for the new patch and the arrival of the season three ladder that should follow the next update. We’ve also got more of the best games like Diablo on PC to keep the loot coming while we wait for these updates to land.