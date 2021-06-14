Diablo 2: Remastered will be more accessible to players with disabilities

One of the most exciting upcoming games for Blizzard fans is this year’s Diablo 2: Resurrected. It’s a faithful recreation of an RPG game that first came out 21 years ago, using the same game logic to drive the dark fantasy action. But there are some changes coming – Diablo 2: Resurrected has had some quality-of-life improvements, and Blizzard has worked with the charity and advocacy group AbleGamers to make sure those extend to the community of disabled gamers.

Diablo boss Rod Fergusson says the Diablo 2 Remastered team partnered with AbleGamers to have a group of disabled players try the alpha version and provide feedback. “There’s only so much you can do with a 21-year-old game,” Fergusson told Geoff Keighley in a video interview shared by WoWHead. “But we wanted to see, are there blockers, are there things we can help with to make the game more accessible?”

AbleGamers COO Steven Spohn tells us his group has helped train Blizzard employees through an Accessible Player Experiences course, which is available for free at accessible.games.

“Every month we train more Accessible Player Experience Practitioners who go forth and make these games as accessible as they can be without ever compromising any vision the developers have for the game,” Spohn tells us. “We need to make sure that people in the disability community can enjoy games like [Diablo 2: Resurrected] on the day of release.”

“The feedback was great, and it sort of solidified our vision, and so that allowed us to say, oh yeah, we feel good about shipping this year,” Fergusson said.

The Diablo 2: Resurrected release date was revealed during the Xbox and Bethesda Games showcase, and we can prepare to head back to Sanctuary this September.