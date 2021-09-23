Diablo 2: Resurrected is having some launch issues

In what will not be a surprise to anyone who tried playing Diablo III on launch day, Diablo 2: Resurrected is having some technical issues now that its release date has arrived. Players report having difficulty logging into the RPG game, and in some cases have been booted out, only to find that their new characters don’t appear in the menu once they’re back in.

If you look through the Diablo 2: Resurrected Bug/Error Megathread on the subreddit, you’ll see that there are numerous complaints of being unable to log in, but the most common by far is that characters created in a prior session have been “wiped” and do not appear in the game menu.

However, it appears that these characters aren’t lost – or at least, they aren’t in all cases. A few redditors have said they’ve logged in again and their characters have returned, although several report that they’ve lost a few experience levels’ worth of progress when they get back in – once they’ve been able to do that, of course.

Blizzard says it’s actively investigating these launch issues. “We’re currently looking into issues that prevent some players from seeing existing characters or creating new characters,” a tweet posted to the official Blizzard customer service account reads.

“FYI – we are looking into the characters not appearing issue,” writes Diablo global community development lead Adam Fletcher.

As frustrating as these launch troubles may be, it seems clear that characters are not, despite initial appearances, being wiped or deleted. And it’s likely Blizzard will have these hiccups ironed out before long.

