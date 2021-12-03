Diablo 2: Resurrected patch 2.3 adds Nvidia DLSS and other improvements

Patch 2.3 for Diablo 2: Resurrected is now live, and while developer Blizzard Entertainment is yet to provide a detailed breakdown of all the things this update brings, it’s said that players can expect “many bug fixes and other improvements”. Thankfully, the company posted a ‘Patch 2.3 Highlights’ blog post a few weeks ago, so we at least have some details on the accessibility and visual improvements that are now in the game, including Nvidia DLSS.

Nvidia’s technology is a real boon for anyone looking to boost fps without the fuss or cost of upgrading their gaming PC. It uses AI upscaling to maintain sharp image quality despite rendering games at a lower target resolution. Unfortunately, you’ll need a compatible Nvidia graphics card to use the feature, and there’s no sign of AMD FSR support yet.

Regardless, given that the Diablo 2: Resurrected system requirements are already so low, we’re not entirely sure how beneficial Nvidia DLSS will be, but it’s nice to have the option all the same.

Blizzard Entertainment has also introduced an “Active Skill Bindings bar”, which allows for more key binding options for abilities. This feature was previously exclusive to console ports of the game, as the developer “feared it would stray too far from the original experience” on PC. However, this fear was ultimately quelled by “outpouring of community feedback requesting this feature”.

Sanctuary has been updated. Diablo II: Resurrected Patch 2.3 is now live. pic.twitter.com/nrz2Txgh8I — Diablo (@Diablo) December 2, 2021

