Diablo 2: Resurrected patch 2.5 sunder charms broken on pets

Players testing the new Diablo 2: Resurrected patch 2.5 Sunder Charms introduced in the update for the remake of one of the best PC RPG games have found that the new immunity-busting trinkets aren’t working on their pets. The new charms – which have split the Diablo 2: Resurrected playerbase – prevent enemies from being completely immune to a specific damage type, allowing the best Diablo 2: Resurrected classes to build for one particular focus at the cost of taking additional incoming damage of the same type.

However, players using a Diablo 2: Resurrected Sorceress build focused on summons have found that the charms are not affecting player pets such as hydras. A post on the Diablo Reddit says that charms appear to have no effect for these summoned pets. User ThisPlaceisHell says they did some testing with the charms along with other enemy resistance debuffs, and states that neither gear nor Sunder Charms appear to benefit pet damage.

They explain that “builds that rely on the Sunder Charms affecting their pets to make them viable are still extremely reliant on Infinity or LR wands to work” and “effectively don’t benefit from the charm unless you have other negative resist bonus skills active.” They go on to note, however, that because the feature is still in preview, perhaps the change simply hasn’t been implemented by Blizzard yet. Alternatively it could simply be an oversight or bug that will be addressed ahead of Diablo 2: Resurrected ladder season 2 on October 6.

Whatever the reason, this issue will clearly present a problem for anyone wanting to use a summon-focused build in the new 2.5 update. Hopefully the change will be implemented, as the patch notes suggest Blizzard were intending for this to be the case originally. ThisPlaceisHell and other users in the replies say they hope that the change is also applied to other gear to allow pets to more consistently benefit from damage type bonuses.

Players digging into the latest update have also uncovered hidden messages that seem to be part of a Diablo 2: Resurrected secret ARG leading to a history of the series ahead of the Diablo 4 release date. For those eager to get their hands on Blizzard’s next entry, a Diablo 4 beta focused on the endgame is set to start up soon. If you fancy giving another game a shot, we have the best games like Diablo for you to choose from.