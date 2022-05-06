Diablo 2: Resurrected already has a max level Season 1 Ladder player

After one week of intense grinding, a Diablo 2: Resurrected player has won the race to reach the maximum level in the first competitive Ladder season. The whole thing was streamed on Twitch by the victor Teo1904 and certainly made for a wild week of speedrunning entertainment.

As you can peep from Teo1904’s Twitch overlay (below), it took him 138 hours to go from level one to 99. It gets harder to level up as you go, too – making up the last level to hit 99 alone took more than one day. Teo1904 reckons he got 34 hours of sleep during the marathon grind. It took the streamer around eight days to hit level 99, which works out to around five hours of rest each night. Credit to him for catching some winks, though. We’ve seen Apex Legends and League of Legends streamers go to max rank from zero in single streams, and it looks brutal.

Teo1904 didn’t hit the milestone by himself, though. The streamer got by with a little help from pals MacroBioBoi, BTNeandertha1, Rob2628, Jymnasium, Raxxanterax, and more, with the group running various strategies to optimise the level grind. One of the more touching details, though, comes from the name of Teo1904’s character. As MacroBioBoi explains on Reddit, the ‘Unsullied’ in ‘Teo_Unsuillied’ references a dear friend who unfortunately passed away over the past year.

Here’s the moment Teo hit level 99.

If you’ve been out of the loop, seasonal Ladders are effectively Diablo 2’s competitive offering. You hop onto a fresh server with a new character to compete against others in various modes, which each have a leaderboard. You’ve also Ladder-specific content such as new Rune Words, Horadric Cube Recipes, and other goodies.

In July 2021, the state of California filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard alleging years of workplace discrimination and harassment. The story has since embroiled CEO Bobby Kotick and prompted the US federal government to open an investigation. It continues to unfold and to be of immense importance to the game industry. You can catch up on all the developments so far in this regularly updated explainer article.

Looking for more of the best games like Diablo to tide you over until the Diablo 4 release date? Why, you only need to follow that link, friend.