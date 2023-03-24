Diablo 4 map, Altars of Lilith, stronghold, and World Boss locations

The Diablo 4 map is huge, there’s no denying it. Even the small corner of Sanctuary we got to play in during the beta was vast and held a dizzying array of icons. Knowing your way around Sanctuary, and the regions located within is vital if you want to succeed in your mission against the Daughter of Hatred.

Wandering around Sanctuary in Diablo 4, you’ll no doubt come across a variety of different points of interest, and if you want to reach your peak and create the best Diablo 4 Rogue, Barbarian, or Sorcerer build, you’ll have to make an effort to find them all. We only have access to the Fractured Peaks during the Diablo 4 beta, but this one region is so dense with dungeons, settlements, and collectibles, it’ll keep you busy all weekend.

Diablo 4 Fractured Peak

There are several points of interest you’ll want to discover on the Diablo 4 map: settlements, strongholds, waypoints, Altars of Lilith, and giant World Bosses. Each of these is important in its own way, offering an activity to complete, a new set of vendors and missions, or simply a buff to your character. We have every point of interest location here.

Altars of Lilith

There are altars dotted around Fractured Peak that bear the resemblance of Lilith, and when you interact with these unholy points of interest, you, and every other character on your account, are awarded a permanent stat boost. These can be minor bumps to your core stats or an increase in your Murmuring Obol storage space. You will also be awarded Renown for discovering an altar.

Here is every Altar of Lilith location and its reward in Fractured Peak:

1: Murmuring Obols capacity +5

2: Willpower +2

3: Intelligence +2

4: Murmuring Obols capacity +5

5: Strength +2

6: Murmuring Obols +5

7: Dexterity +2

8: Willpower +2

9: Strength +2

10: Willpower +2

11: Dexterity +2

12: Intelligence +2

13: Willpower +2

14: Strength +2

15: Dexterity +2

16: Intelligence +2

17: Intelligence +2

18: Dexterity +2

19: Strength +2

20: Strength +2

21: Willpower +2

22: Dexterity +2

23: Dexterity +2

24: Intelligence +2

25: Murmuring Obols capacity +5

26: Willpower +2

27: Intelligence +2

28: Strength +2

Strongholds

Strongholds are a new mechanic being introduced in Diablo 4. They are somewhat similar to a dungeon, only in the overworld, and will contain huge groups of enemies, bosses, and activities to complete. Completing a Stronghold nets you XP, rare gear, Renown, and also transforms the area to its pre-demon-infested state, bringing new vendors, and potentially new activities to complete.

Here is every Stronghold in Fractured Peak:

1: Nostrava (Level 15+)

2: Kor Dragan (Level 25+)

3: Malnok (Level 15+)

World Boss

The Diablo 4 World Boss for Fractured Peak is Ashava, a giant necrotic dragon who spawns in the far right of Fractured Peak. Defeating Ashava will reward you with the highest-level gear available during the beta.

The World Boss schedule for Fractured Peak is:

25 March: 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 5 PM GMT 12 PM PT / 5 PM ET / 9 PM GMT 10 PM PT / 1 AM ET / 5 AM GMT

26 March: 12 AM PT / 3 AM ET / 7 AM GMT



Now you know your way around the Diablo 4 map, it’s time to grind the upcoming beta and prepare yourself for the actual Diablo 4 release date. If you fancy going toe-to-toe to Lilith, but find yourself constantly on the move, why not check out if Diablo 4 is Steam deck compatible, unless you want to put up with a litany of Diablo 4 error codes while you’re exploring the wilderness.