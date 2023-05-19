Diablo 4 Lilith crossover coming to Immortal

Each time I see Diablo 4 Lilith screens or artwork, I get a bit of a chill. Blizzard has done a terrific job on the blue-eyed demon queen this time around, and with Diablo 4 now on the horizon, it’s little wonder Lilith’s creators want to set her loose elsewhere. Starting in June, Lilith is coming to Diablo Immortal, with new quests and a whole-new class also slated for the free RPG game. So, if you thought you were safe from Lilith in Immortal land, think again.

We’ve already learned plenty this week about Blizzard’s next outing to Sanctuary, including the Diablo 4 max level cap. But it’s clear the studio isn’t done yet with Immortal – in fact, there seems to be an effort to forge a crossover between Immortal and Diablo 4, with new events apparently offering some additional background and cosmetics based on Sanctuary’s matriarch.

Starting in early June, a new Diablo Immortal event, ‘Merciless Monstrosity,’ will be available, alongside the tellingly named ‘Children of Lilith battle pass’ and ‘Hatred’s Heritage’ phantom market. Blizzard says these will be “experienceable expressions” of Lilith and her creation of Sanctuary alongside Inarius.

It all sounds very mysterious, but the event is planned as a kind of double header, marking the first anniversary of Diablo Immortal’s release, and celebrating the coming launch of Diablo 4.

The battle pass will contain some Lilith-themed cosmetics – I want those big ram horns – and we’re also getting a new chapter in Immortal’s main questline. “Your pursuit of the Cult of Terror will lead you and Zatham to a mystical island inhabited by a reclusive people,” Blizzard explains. “The locals refer to it as Ancients’ Cradle.” Ooh, creepy. There will also be a new PvP zone event, sidequests, bounties to hunt down, and some fresh enemy types to butcher.

Perhaps most intriguing, Blizzard is teasing a new class. A “monstrous” character that “favors a mid-range playstyle using a classic weapon type,” at the moment, this seems exclusive to Diablo Immortal, though Blizzard does hint that it will “bleed new blood into the Diablo universe.”

Maybe in the future, then, whoever or whatever it is could wind up in Diablo 4. You can see some spooky artwork of this new Diablo Immortal class, which arrives in the RPG in July, down below:

So, if you thought Diablo Immortal was over now that D4 is on the way, think again. Nevertheless, you might want to check out the Diablo 4 Twitch drops, to get some extra gear and resources ahead of the full release.

Alternatively, take a look at all the Diablo 4 weapons. We also have the best Diablo 4 Barbarian build, and best Diablo 4 Druid build, so you’re ready to raise Hell regardless of your class.