This Diablo 4 tool helps you get that one aspect you need

Knowing how to get that one specific Diablo 4 Aspect you’ve been seeking can be quite difficult in the RPG game. But now you don’t need to worry about wasting your Murmuring Obols gambling at the Purveyor of Curiosities to perfect your Diablo 4 builds, as a brand new tool for Diablo 4 will help you know the best odds before going in.

For the uninitiated, Diablo 4 Obols can only be earned by completing world events on your own or in a party, which you can then spend at any Purveyor of Curiosities in the world of Sanctuary in exchange for gear. As you can only carry a maximum of 500 Obols at any given time, you’ll want to spend them wisely.

This is where Diablo4.life’s Aspect gambling tool comes in. It lets you filter from one of the five classes in the game, five aspect types, and then all the individual aspects relating to these two criteria will show up.

So if you’re looking for a specific perfect Aspect and curious as to which Purveyor of Curiosities item will give you your best chance to get it, this tool is absolutely for you.

You can see Ginger Gaming Mentor (via wowhead), a co-creator of the tool, breaking it down below.

Just search for the specific Aspect you want to get with Obols or use the drop-down menus to find it, and you’ll then be told what item to gamble on and for which class.

