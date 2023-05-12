Diablo 4 Obols explained

Want to know more about Diablo 4 Obols? During your travels in Diablo 4, you’re definitely going to pick up Murmuring Obols at some point. Obols are a currency that can be traded at a Purveyor of Curiosities vendor, represented by a sack with a question mark next to stacked coins.

The Murmuring Obols are represented in the RPG game as two purple coins. We don’t know exactly how this mechanic will work until the Diablo 4 release date arrives, but this method was used during the last beta windows to obtain legendaries very easily. We’ll help you to know all about Diablo 4 Obols, including where you can find them, where you can spend them, and more.

Where can you find Murmuring Obols?

The only way to obtain Murmuring Obols in the Diablo 4 open beta is to complete world events, either as a solo adventurer or in a party.

These events range from random instances where you need to defeat possessed enemies within a specific time limit, to world bosses like Ashava which require lots of players to launch a coordinated attack.

You can increase the size of your world event rewards by completing the optional Mastery objectives, granting you Murmuring Caches that reward you with 50 Murmuring Obols. Find out how many Murmuring Obols you have by viewing your character sheet and heading to the ‘Materials and Stats’ tab.

Where can you spend Murmuring Obols?

You can sell your Murmuring Obols to any Purveyor of Curiosities vendor in exchange for gear.

You can find a Purveyor of Curiosities vendor in every major town. These vendors sell a range of gear at different price points, but they only accept Murmuring Obols. Whenever you receive an item from the vendor, most of the time you’ll hear them comment about how unlucky you are to receive a low-quality item. You have a small chance of earning legendary-quality items from the vendor, but you may need to spend lots of Murmuring Obols first.

Here’s every piece of gear you can purchase from the Purveyor of Curiosities vendor:

Focus – 40 Murmuring Obols

– 40 Murmuring Obols Wand – 50 Murmuring Obols

– 50 Murmuring Obols Staff – 75 Murmuring Obols

– 75 Murmuring Obols Cap – 40 Murmuring Obols

– 40 Murmuring Obols Tunic – 40 Murmuring Obols

– 40 Murmuring Obols Gloves – 25 Murmuring Obols

– 25 Murmuring Obols Boots – 25 Murmuring Obols

– 25 Murmuring Obols Pants – 40 Murmuring Obols

– 40 Murmuring Obols Ring – 40 Murmuring Obols

– 40 Murmuring Obols Amulet – 60 Murmuring Obols

– 60 Murmuring Obols Whispering Key – 20 Murmuring Obols

Murmuring Obols limit

In the Diablo 4 beta, you can carry a maximum of 1,000 Murmuring Obols.

If you’re only just learning about what Murmuring Obols are and how they work, there’s a chance you may have received the following message in-game: “You cannot carry any additional Murmuring Obols”. This means you’ve hit the limit for how many Murmuring Obols you can carry – the limit in the Diablo 4 open beta appears to be 1,000, but we expect this to change as you progress in the full game.

That’s all you need to know about the Diablo 4 Obols. If you’re planning on joining the final Diablo 4 beta this weekend, definitely give our Diablo 4 Server Slam rewards guide a read to ensure you acquire every item ahead of the game’s launch. Remember, this is a beta test, so if you run into any problems you should check out our Diablo 4 error codes guide first to find out what’s wrong. Finally, don’t forget to read our Diablo 4 tips guide to get a quick refresher on some of the game’s main mechanics.