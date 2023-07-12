Diablo 4 damage hits new high, crushing D3 with screen-filling numbers

A new biggest Diablo 4 damage record might be a tough one to top. While players are seeing damage numbers reaching into the billions on some of the best Diablo 4 builds, such as the Shred Druid, one Diablo 4 player has struck an astonishing high that tops even Diablo 3’s biggest single hits. It’s somewhat of a niche application, but it’s an important example of the possibilities the RPG game holds.

35 undecillion damage. That’s 36 digits – vastly topping the quadrillions and quintillions that Diablo 3 topped out at – and tester Rob ‘Rob2628’ hypothesizes that this Diablo 4 Barbarian build might be able to reach functionally infinite highs. It comes back to the Berserk Ripping aspect, which has already been previously disabled temporarily due to ridiculous scaling, and it seems like there are still some issues.

Rob and his team have been testing on a monster called Almunn out in The Ashen Tread, way out on the edge of the Diablo 4 map. This creature seemingly can’t actually die, meaning it’s perfect as a test dummy of sorts. The damage ramps up every time Almunn gets stunned by a lucky hit, thanks to the Skullbreaker’s Demonblade – this applies a large bleed on stun, which then increases the overall damage of the Berserk Ripping aspect, which is based on the total bleed dealt.

It’s not consistent every time, and if the monster becomes immune to stuns then the fun comes to an end. But when it pops off the damage numbers are absolutely bananas – you can watch the video below to see it in action for yourself.

While this is really just a theoretical curiosity, given that it needs a good run of lucky hits on a single enemy that’s basically static and unkillable, it’s certainly something Blizzard will want to take into consideration with Diablo 4 season 1 about to begin. “I think we’re all interested in a pretty fair race,” says Rob, who was the first Diablo 4 level 100 player after release, “all the bleed stuff is a bit theoretical on this target but can definitely be used into endgame content.”

You’re not likely to see this in standard play, then, so don’t worry too much about reaching those ridiculous D3 numbers for the time being, but it’s always fun to see just how far the mechanics can be pushed.

Get to grips with the best Diablo 4 Nightmare Dungeons if you’re trying to finish off your grind before season one begins, or so that you’re ready to level up the Diablo 4 battle pass as efficiently as possible once it launches.