The next Diablo 4 campfire chat now has a date, as Blizzard prepares to show off the new features coming to the RPG in Diablo 4 Season 3. Along with a live demonstration of the long-awaited Gauntlet and its associated leaderboards, the team teases Trials, mid-season balance updates, and the return of some of the best Vampiric Powers from Season 2. There’ll also be an update on Diablo 4 Season 4 and some time for community questions.

The Diablo 4 Season 4 release date isn’t until April, but a rather underwhelming Season 3 has left many looking forward to the next big rotation, especially with the launch of rival Last Epoch giving players something else to do in the meantime. The next season of Blizzard’s RPG game is set to bring big itemization changes to Diablo 4, which will hopefully give the endgame progression a big upgrade and act as a breath of life for players left cold by the current season.

For those of us who are still playing, there’s still plenty to come in Season 3 – chief among them being the Gauntlet. This is a special dungeon fixed for all players that rotates each week, and will act as a challenge mode to prove your abilities and see how you rate on the new Diablo 4 leaderboards. The team also promises our “first look at Trials.”

In perhaps the most exciting news for players who were sad to see the Diablo 4 Season 2 Vampiric Powers leave when the new season arrived, Blizzard confirms that we’ll get to see “bloodthirsty powers set to make their return.” The team has previously confirmed it would look to repeat the Malignant Rings it introduced with some fan favorite powers from the first season, so expect to see something along those lines here.

Lead class designer Adam Jackson is joining the chat also, so expect to get some in-depth details about what mid-season balance changes we’re likely to see. Hopefully that means some buffs for the Diablo 4 classes that are struggling a bit more right now, such as the Necromancer – though don’t be surprised if we see the best Barbarian builds brought back in line a little.

Diablo 4 campfire chat date and time – February 2024

The next Diablo 4 campfire chat takes place Thursday February 29 at 11am PST / 2pm EST / 7pm GMT / 8pm CET. You’ll be able to watch it live via the official Diablo Twitch and YouTube channels, and the archive video will be available once it ends. We’ll of course be sure to bring you all the highlights too, so stay tuned to PCGamesN for that.

