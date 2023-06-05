How to get Diablo 4 Coiling Wards

Where can you get Diablo 4 Coiling Wards? Coiling Wards are a special type of crafting material that can only be obtained by dismantling specific gear. With these crafting materials, you’ll be able to upgrade your equipment, as well as make the necessary changes to your aspects to take your character to the next level.

Our Diablo 4 Coiling Wards guide identifies how you can acquire Coiling Wards, as well as its in-game functions. If you’re looking to take on the Diablo 4 endgame, you need to be clued up on the best builds for all of the classes.

Where to Find Coiling Wards in Diablo 4

The Diablo 4 Coiling Wards are acquired whenever you salvage any type of legendary armor. This applies to headgear, chest pieces, gloves, pants, and boots, but not to jewelry, accessories, or shields. This action is performed via the Blacksmith in any major town or village. With the salvage tab open, choose the armor you want to dismantle, and you’ll receive this crafting material, as well as others of lower rarity.

Likewise, it’s worth noting that armors that have a hammer icon have new designs. Once salvaged, they’re automatically added to your transmogrification options.

Diablo 4 Coiling Wards uses and functions

Given that the Diablo 4 Coiling Wards come from dismantled legendary armors, it’s quite fitting that they’re also used to improve other equipment and attires. This process is like its own mini-crafting loop. Armors that aren’t needed are salvaged, and the materials are used for those that are integral to your build.

Here are the two major uses and functions of Coiling Wards in Diablo 4:

Legendary Armor Upgrades – The last tab of the Blacksmith’s interface allows you to upgrade your armor and gear pieces. As you increase your power and stats, you also need to spend Coiling Wards.

– The last tab of the Blacksmith’s interface allows you to upgrade your armor and gear pieces. As you increase your power and stats, you also need to spend Coiling Wards. Legendary Aspect Imprinting – The Legendary Aspects that come from the Codex of Power can be imprinted on another item when you talk to the Occultist. However, you’ll want to look at the possible item slot requirements. If the aspect or perk is applied to headgear, chest pieces, gloves, pants, or boots, you’ll need to spend Coiling Wards, too.

That does it for our Diablo 4 Coiling Wards guide. Don’t forget to check out the full Diablo 4 map if you haven’t done so already to get an idea about where to explore next. Finally, give our Diablo 4 tips and tricks page a read to brush up on any gameplay mechanics you might’ve forgotten about.