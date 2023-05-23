Diablo 4 cross-progression explained

Want to know if there is Diablo 4 cross-progression? Modern games have become more linked up than ever before, with cloud technology enabling gamers to start a game on their high-spec PC and continue playing it on a PlayStation they bought while getting their PC repaired. Cross-progression has many handy uses such as this, so it’s a huge deal when games include this much-appreciated feature.

This is especially true for Diablo 4, as it’s one of those games where losing progress is as bad as burning an evening meal to cinders. After all, it’s an RPG game where you can find legendary loot, and it’s the worst feeling in the world, sighing to yourself about what could have been before leaving it behind. As Diablo 3 had cross-progression, you might expect Diablo 4 cross-progression to be a no-brainer when the release date comes around, especially as Diablo 4 crossplay exists as well. However, not every game has this combination of features, so does Diablo 4 cross-progression exist?

Does Diablo 4 have cross-progression?

Yes, Diablo 4 has full cross-progression across all platforms where the game is available. All of your saves will work, no matter which version of the game you play, including compatibility with pre-order bonuses between different versions, as everything is tied to the same Battle Net account.

In even better news, while the PC version does not have Diablo 4 couch co-op, your progress will carry over, so if you import your character to a friend’s version of the game, you should be able to play as your characters and all of their gear you’ve collected throughout your time with potentially one of the best PC games of the year so far.