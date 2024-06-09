Blizzard reveals the new Diablo 4 DLC class, and pets are here today

The Diablo 4 DLC now has a date, along with the reveal of the new class for Vessel of Hatred. That’s not all, however – there’s plenty of reason to log in right now for Diablo 4 Season 4, as the much-requested pets have just been surprised drops, and they’re about to completely transform how you play the Blizzard RPG.

Getting just a Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred release date would have been enough to satisfy me, but Blizzard has laid out even more on the table, including the reveal of the new class coming with the Diablo 4 expansion and the announcement that pets are joining the RPG today.

The new Diablo 4 class arriving with Vessel of Hatred is the Spiritborn. “Spiritborn are apex predators built for the jungle,” game director Brent Gibson explains, “with a flow and a feel I can’t wait for you to experience.” We’ll get to see more next month, with a full Spiritborn class reveal live stream set for Thursday July 18.

There are new class skills, paragon boards, legendary glyphs, dungeon types, whispers, and more to look forward to – so expect a complete shakeup to the best Diablo 4 builds. Alongside that, we’ll be exploring the new jungle region of Nahantu as we (spoiler warning for the main Diablo 4 campaign) fight to save Neyrelle from the ever-closing grip of Mephisto.

There’s even more reason to be excited right now, however, as pets have just arrived. That’s right; log into Diablo 4 and you’ll get your very own pup to get you started. Gibson notes that these pets will not only follow you – they’ll even pick up gold and materials, making this a colossal quality of life improvement.

Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred launches Tuesday October 8, 2024. If you pre-purchase it now, you’ll unlock in-game rewards including a war-cat mount and armor bundle, three pets, an Angel Wings cosmetic, and a themed town portal cosmetic. Spiritborn armor sets for the five base classes will also become available when the DLC arrives.

This article is part of PCGamesN’s coverage of the Xbox Games Showcase and Summer Game Fest 2024. We’ll keep bringing you everything on all the biggest and best upcoming PC games as it happens. In the meantime, have a look through the best PC games in 2024 if you’re seeking something new.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.