Want to know what the best Diablo 4 Necromancer build is? During the open beta this weekend, demon slayers will get their first chance to raise the dead and inflict painful ailments on the forces of darkness. Yes, the irony is not lost on us that Necromancers fight zombies, monsters, and demons with reanimated skeletons, dark magic, and golem constructs. However, as past Diablo games have taught us, they’re incredibly powerful magic-users.

In order to make the best Diablo 4 Necromancer build, we’ve worked out which of the many weapons and armour available in the RPG game complement the Diablo 4 Necromancer class skills with the best synergy. Necromancers can wield many types of weapons, including swords, daggers, shields, and even wands (so long as they have a focus buffing it), but the primary weapon of choice is likely to be the scythe. You won’t have long to wait for the Diablo 4 beta release date to try out the Necromancer for yourself in advance of what may be one of the best PC games of 2023, so here is a suggestion for the best Necromancer build to get you started:

Diablo 4 Necromancer Shadow Army build

Let’s start with the skills of the best Diablo 4 Necromancer build and all applicable skill upgrades:

Basic skill : Reap Basic upgrades : Enhanced Reap and Acolyte’s Reap

: Reap Core skill : Blight Core upgrades : Hewed Flesh, Enhanced Blight, and Supernatural Blight

: Blight Macabre skill : Corpse Explosion Macabre upgrades: Enhanced Corse Explosion, Blighted Corpse Explosion, Grim Harvest, Fueled by Death, and Skeletal Warrior Mastery

: Corpse Explosion Corruption skill : None Corruption upgrades: Death’s Embrace and Skeletal Mage Mastery

: None Summoning skill : Corpse Tendrils Summoning upgrades : Necrotic Carapace, Reaper’s Pursuit, Gloom, Terror, and Crippling Darkness

: Corpse Tendrils Ultimate skill : Army of the Dead Ultimate upgrades : Prime Army of the Dead, Supreme Army of the Dead, Bonded in Essence, Death’s Defense, Inspiring Leader, and Hellbent Commander

: Army of the Dead Capstone: Shadowblight

Necromancer Shadow Army basic skills

While you could go with Decompose as an alternative basic skill, the Reap skill is better suited for dealing with large mobs. It won’t form new usable corpses as often, but the boosted attack speed for every enemy hit by Reap will ensure you plough your way through enormous hordes with relative ease.

Necromancer Shadow Army Core skills

Blight is an excellent spell for causing damage over time. It deals a small amount of damage on hit, but any enemies walking through the defiled area it leaves behind will suffer substantially more damage while it lasts, which is roughly six seconds. Enhanced Blight will slow them down by 25%, ensuring they take as much damage as possible. Supernatural Blight increases that damage by 10%, which is more consistent than a chance to immobilise them within the area instead. We recommend spending at least two points on Blight initially. We also take Hewed Flesh, as it has a set percentage chance to create a corpse at the target’s location upon a critical hit, doubling that chance on bosses. Since you want to replenish your army as often as possible, this is a super helpful buff.

Necromancer Shadow Army Macabre skills

In the Macabre skill tree, you want to take Corpse Explosion as you’ll be detonating excess corpses to deal a massive amount of shadow-based damage over time and over a large radius (hence why we need Enhanced and Blighted Corpse Explosion). Likewise, Skeletal Warrior Mastery buffs the health and damage of your Skeletal Warriors class. At the same time, Grim Harvest keeps your Essence high, which is good as you need it to cast spells, and Fueled by Death increases your base damage for a few seconds when you exhume one of the corpses.

Necromancer Shadow Army Corruption skills

For Corruption, we’re just going to take Death’s Embrace and Skeletal Mage Mastery rather than any actual skill. For the latter, it’s relatively self-explanatory, as we want our skeleton pets to last longer in battle. In addition, Death’s Embrace syncs up well with the Reap basic skill in that enemies close to you will take more damage from your attacks and deal less to you with their own.

Necromancer Shadow Army Summoning skills

The Summoning tree is where we spend a lot of points. Corpse Tendrils bring enemies close to our usable corpses, stunning them for several seconds. Not only does this mean they can take more damage to Blight effects in the area, but as this doesn’t exhume the corpse, you can use Corpse Explosion afterwards to eradicate them. Enhanced Corpse Tendrils also apply the Slow status ailment before pulling them, while Plagued Corpse Tendrils inflict the Vulnerable status, making them weaker to future attacks.

Other passives you should get for the Summoning tree include Necrotic Carapace, as this bolsters your base life total whenever a corpse forms because of your skills or minions. We also recommend taking a level in the following passives: Reaper’s Pursuit, Gloom, Terror, and Crippling Darkness. All of these passives affect your darkness skills and also stack on top of each other. The bonuses you get include: giving them a 15% stun chance, increasing your movement speed, increasing damage taken by shadow damage from you and your minions, and inflicting bonus damage to foes afflicted by slow, stun, or who are immobilised.

Necromancer Shadow Army Ultimate skills

Your Ultimate skill should be Army of the Dead. This summons volatile skeletons to fight for you over the next few seconds, which all then explode to deal 30% of their base damage. Prime Army of the Dead leaves behind a usable corpse, while Supreme Army of the Dead also summons some Skeleton Warriors and Skeleton Mages. Other decent passives to have include Inspiring Leader to grant your minions increased attack speed so long as you stay above 80% health, and Hellbent Commander, which buffs minion damage so long as you’re close to them, great when combined with Reap and Death’s Embrace. Bonded in Essence is also an excellent passive choice here, as your Skeletal Priests can heal your skeletons for a percentage of their maximum life every 15 seconds, while Death’s Defense ensures they can’t lose more than 50% of their max life from a single hit.

Necromancer Shadow Army Capstone

Finally, since we’re speccing into Shadow damage, we want to take full advantage of the Shadowblight capstone. Any Shadow damage you inflict also infects enemies with Shadowblight for two seconds, which in turn gives you and your minions additional bonus damage. For every 20th time this happens, they take further bonus damage, which is hugely advantageous for bringing down bosses.

Necromancer Shadow Army Book of the Dead

As for your minions, you should spec into the following:

Skeletal Warriors : Skeletal Reapers with Upgrade 2

: Skeletal Reapers with Upgrade 2 Skeletal Mages : Shadow Mages with Upgrade 2

: Shadow Mages with Upgrade 2 Golem: Bone Golem with Upgrade 1

While Skeletal Reapers are slower, the second upgrade allows them to carve usable corpses from an enemy, which you can then use to your advantage. Shadow Mages go well with the rest of the build, and the second upgrade allows them to fire additional shadow bolts at enemies. As for the golem, you want it to distract the enemy by taunting enemies, so your other allies can quickly overwhelm them. On top of that, Upgrade 1 makes it shed a usable corpse every time it takes 20% of its total life in damage.

Necromancer Shadow Army equipment

Now that you have your skills, the next step is to bolster their effectiveness with equipment. For this build, we have used the datamined weapons list to find the very best gear to hunt.

Here is the gear we think would be fantastic when used with the best Diablo 4 Necromancer build:

Weapon : Black River (Unique)

: Black River (Unique) Amulet : Legendary equipment (see below)

: Legendary equipment (see below) Boots : Legendary equipment (see below)

: Legendary equipment (see below) Chest : Legendary equipment (see below)

: Legendary equipment (see below) Gloves : Howl from Below (Unique)

: Howl from Below (Unique) Helm : Legendary equipment (see below)

: Legendary equipment (see below) Ring slot 1 : Ring of Mendeln (Unique)

: Ring of Mendeln (Unique) Ring slot 2: Legendary equipment (see below)

Black River is a single-handed scythe that causes a chain reaction between corpses whenever you use the Corpse Explosion attack, so you can conserve your energy. Howl from Below changes Corpse Explosion to become volatile skeletons that deal damage to enemies for a short time before exploding, which couples well with Black River. Finally, Ring of Mendeln gives you a Lucky Hit bonus depending on the number of minions you have, which when it triggers, it can empower all your minions, causing the next attack from each one to explode for physical damage.

For any slot with Legendary equipment, try to find gear with good stats and at least one of these terms in the item’s name. They will all buff something about your skills, making them more potent:

Blighted – you deal increased damage for X seconds after the Shadowblight key passive damages enemies X number of times.

– you deal increased damage for X seconds after the Shadowblight key passive damages enemies X number of times. Blood Getter’s – increases the maximum number of Skeletal Warriors you can summon.

– increases the maximum number of Skeletal Warriors you can summon. Cadaverous – consuming a Corpse increases the damage of your next Core skill by X%, up to X%.

– consuming a Corpse increases the damage of your next Core skill by X%, up to X%. Hulking – your Golem has a chance to reduce its active cooldown by X seconds and a chance to spawn a corpse each time it damages an enemy with its normal attack.

– your Golem has a chance to reduce its active cooldown by X seconds and a chance to spawn a corpse each time it damages an enemy with its normal attack. Unyielding Commander’s – while Army of the Dead is active, your minions gain attack speed and take reduced damage.

– while Army of the Dead is active, your minions gain attack speed and take reduced damage. Vicious – increases the maximum number of Skeletal Mages you can summon.

– increases the maximum number of Skeletal Mages you can summon. … of Decay – each time the Shadowblight passive deals damage to enemies, it increases the next Shadowblight’s damage within X seconds. This stacks up to X times.

– each time the Shadowblight passive deals damage to enemies, it increases the next Shadowblight’s damage within X seconds. This stacks up to X times. … of the Embalmer – consuming a Corpse has a X% chance to spawn a Blood Orb.

– consuming a Corpse has a X% chance to spawn a Blood Orb. … of the Frenzied Dead – each time a minion damages an enemy, they gain attack speed for several seconds, up to X%.

– each time a minion damages an enemy, they gain attack speed for several seconds, up to X%. … of Grasping Veins – gain increased Critical Strike Chance for X seconds when you cast Corpse Tendrils. In addition, you deal X bonus Critical Strike Damage to enemies damaged by Corpse Tendrils.

– gain increased Critical Strike Chance for X seconds when you cast Corpse Tendrils. In addition, you deal X bonus Critical Strike Damage to enemies damaged by Corpse Tendrils. … of Hardened Bones – while you have X or more minions, your minions gain increased damage reduction.

– while you have X or more minions, your minions gain increased damage reduction. … of Reanimation – your Skeletons gain increased damage while alive, up to X% after X seconds.

– your Skeletons gain increased damage while alive, up to X% after X seconds. … of the Void – Blight’s defiled area, when spawned, pulls in enemies around the affected area.

And that’s the best Diablo 4 Necromancer build. If you want to see what the other Diablo 4 classes offer, we have the best builds for the Barbarian, Rogue, Sorcerer, and Druid. We also have info regarding the Diablo 4 release date, as this is one of the most anticipated RPG games of the year.