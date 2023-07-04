There’s nothing quite like a nice little Diablo 4 farming spree. Slaughtering demons and descending upon their mangled corpses to loot them of their best gear is exactly what the action RPG game is all about; especially if you’re looking to bag yourself one of those mythical Diablo 4 unique items. However, finding a good farming spot in Diablo 4 is essential, and I have news for you: this ain’t the one.

If you, like me, can’t keep yourself on Diablo 4’s main story path because you’re doing literally anything else, you’ll probably have spent a decent amount of time liberating the various cellars that are scattered across Sanctuary. There are 1,270 different instances, each of which gives varying levels of XP and gear. That’s an awful lot to get through.

Enter u/MrFrodoBeggins, who ran every single one of them on their Barbarian. After a whole three days, the general takeaway is that farming these over Diablo 4 Nightmare Dungeons and other instances isn’t the best way to go.

For example, MrFrodoBeggins accrued 82,693,064 XP during their three-day cellar adventure. If you run Blind Burrows (35.8 million XP/hr) twice, and a lower output dungeon like Shadowed Plunge (23 million XP/hr) or Onyx Hold (23.5 million XP/hr), you’ll achieve in a few hours what MrFrodoBeggins managed in three days.

While the stats are pretty dire, what’s interesting is that, despite there being over 1,200 cellars, MrFrodoBeggins encountered only two bugs; one with saving prisoners in ‘Receptacle of Filth,’ and the other with ‘Drowned,’ where enemies cannot be interacted with or killed. That’s some pretty impressive work on Blizzard’s part.

In PCGamesN’s Diablo 4 review I praised the cellar system for its uniqueness as a form of side quest, but I’m hardly shocked to see that it isn’t quite the treasure trove that either Nightmare Dungeons or other Diablo 4 endgame content is. At the end of the day, they’re designed to be fun, bloody encounters that take you off of the beaten path for a little while, and they excel at that.

If you haven’t explored these curious caverns of chaos, make sure you load up one of the best Diablo 4 builds before you dive in. If you’re yearning for something a little more challenging, though, I suggest checking out our list of all of the Diablo 4 Stronghold locations – the horrors within will absolutely test your mettle.