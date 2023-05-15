Diablo 4 loot system explained

Want to know how the Diablo 4 loot system works? While all the material shown by Blizzard so far indicates that Diablo 4 has beautiful gothic scenarios, and fast-paced action in a dark fantasy world, we know killing demons to farm loot is a big part of the experience. The system has changed a lot since Blizzard’s new RPG game was announced and now that we are close to the Diablo 4 release date, you should learn all you can about how getting new pieces of equipment work in the game.

Because of how weapons and armor have been designed for Diablo 4, players need to farm enemies and look for better loot so they can take the most out of the skill tree. Not only are some skills tied to specific types of weapons, but legendary equipment can modify skills! If you’re looking for a way to make the most of the best classes, then you’re going to need a good set of equipment.

The Diablo 4 loot system is, of course, based on previous games, but there are some key differences. While some features are still possibilities found in previous leaks, we have enough information so far about the game’s item progression, affixes, and a new system called the Codex of Power. If you want to know more about the new loot system, keep on reading.

Diablo 4 item effects

As you progress through the game looking for better loot, you will be looking for good upgrades. While this might mean finding pieces with higher numbers of important attributes to your class – intelligence for Sorceress for instance –, searching for good Affixes is just as crucial as finding a few extra points of strength.

Affixes are modifiers that each piece of equipment has and their values are completely random. The effects of these modifiers are many, having three big groups of Affixes. Offensive ones that increase different aspects of your character, from stats and the efficiency of a type of damage to even the minion damage. There are also defensive Affixes which are focused on reducing damage taken, increasing the efficiency of your healing, control abilities, and barriers.

Diablo 4 item progression

The Diablo 4 loot tiers are:

Normal

Magic

Rare

Legendary

Unique

In Diablo 4, when it comes to weapons and pieces of armor, there is a tier system quite similar to the series’ previous instalments, showing that the newest release isn’t going to stray from the series’ standards.

Normal items are the most basic ones that you will constantly find in the first hours of the game. Represented by the color white, normal weapons and armors have no modifier. These are the weakest items you can have in the game, but all you have as you start your journey. The second tier of gear you find in the game is magic. These items have their names in blue and you can understand them as uncommon items. They are considerably better than normal items, because magic pieces of equipment always come with one affix. A positive side of magic items is that they always roll the highest number for the affix. But, don’t get too attached to these since you are going to sell them as soon as you get a new upgrade.

Once you go a little further in the game, you start earning rare items. Defined by the color yellow, these items are going to give your character’s power a considerable boost, since these pieces of equipment have up to three Affixes.

The next tier of equipment you can find is legendary, represented by an orange hue. Once you get your hands on one of these you know things are getting serious. Besides coming with four of the regular Affixes, these pieces of gear also come with legendary modifiers. These can be generic improvements to your character’s kit, such as increasing the attack speed of their basic skills, but they can even modify a skill, as we see with Circle of the Frozen Wake ring that adds to the Ice Armor. While it’s active, it adds an effect of exploding ice spikes that deal damage and inflict a chill debuff on enemies.

The last tier of items are the unique pieces of gear. Described as being “build-around items with completely fixed Affixes, heavily thematic and usually class-specific powers, and distinctive look” in one of Blizzard’s official blogs, unique is the strongest tier. Because of how powerful these items are, only one item of this tier is allowed to be equipped. It’s unclear whether Blizzard will consider weapons and armor as two different groups of equipment, which would let players equip one for each group, or not. Different from the other tiers, unique items come with fixed Affixes, as explained in a Diablo 4 developer update livestream.

Diablo 4 unique, sacred, and ancient items

Just like unique items, the sacred and ancient items become accessible after reaching world tier three. As you complete the main campaign and finish the first two world tiers, you can start the Diablo 4 endgame and have access to higher-quality items. The sacred and ancient items are improved versions of the legendary ones, which means that they roll higher numbers than the regular legendary version, making them much more powerful.

Fans of the series might be wondering about the sets of items and the mythic items. While the latter has been replaced by unique items, the former is only going to become accessible sometime after Diablo 4’s launch. As soon as we have more information, we’ll update this guide.

Diablo 4 legendary effects

Diablo 4 is bringing a change to how you treat itemization and deal with the loot based on legendary effects. As explained in the previous section, legendary items come with special and powerful effects. These effects aren’t limited to a singular type of item, so they may come with any item that can be equipped. In case you would like to have this effect on other items, it’s possible by using the services of the Occultist, a NPC you find within Sanctuary. As explained in a Diablo 4 dev blog, by talking to them, you can destroy a legendary item to transform its effect into a legendary Aspect that can be imprinted to other legendary items. This creates single-use Aspects, so choose carefully.

There is a new feature in the game that allows you to permanently keep some Aspects: the Codex of Power. By completing specific dungeons, you can unlock certain legendary Aspects that are stored in your Codex of Power. This is an account-wide feature, so every one of your characters has access to all the Aspects you have, making levelling new characters an easier process. To imprint the Aspects into your rare and legendary items you just need to talk to the Occultist.

Diablo 4 runewords

Runes will come in the form of either condition runes or effect runes. Condition runes, of course, set the conditions for the effect that is tacked on. Effect runes will then tell you what happens when the condition happens. Simple enough.

Needless to say, there will be hundreds of combinations available, and trying out these rune words may shape the Diablo 4 classes beyond their abilities and skills. Even though this system brings a whole new level of complexity and customization to the game, In a developer live stream, the game’s director stated that they still need more time to adjust the system, indicating that players won’t see them in the game once it is out. They haven’t given up on it and promise to return to runes and runewords in the future.

We hope this in-depth look at the Diablo 4 loot system has prepared you for your traversal into Sanctuary, but if you want more about other important features then head to our Diablo 4 transmog page. After all, you don't need only to be powerful but you also need to look good while killing waves of demons.