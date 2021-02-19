Diablo 4’s Rogue class revealed in wonderfully gory trailer

It doesn’t look like Diablo 4 is releasing this year, but we’ve still got some morsels of information to tide us over while we wait. During this year’s BlizzCon shenanigans, Blizzard revealed another class for the long-running ARPG series.

We got a look at the new Rogue class in an epically gory trailer. It kicks off in an old, Victorian church with a cloaked figure approaching a priest. Some back and forth ensues, and a lot of, eh, ears are exchanged – yeah, we don’t know either. After the two finish their conversation, the cloaked figure departs the building.

After the cinematic ends, we were treated to some gameplay. The rogue uses bows, crossbows, swords, and daggers. It’s quite mobile, too, but it looks to be a bit of a glass cannon – think of this one being in the assassin archetype. We also saw the assassin get to work across some cool locales – from dry desserts to dark, Victorian towns. We also got a peep at customisation. You can dress up your rogue as an old, cloak and dagger-style of assassin, or something more akin to something you’d see in Assassin’s Creed.

The Rogue comes with class specialisations that let you pull your enemies into another realm, retaliate against foes with more damage, or string together a cascade of attacks.

Our shadowy assassin also has an imbue system that allows you to change your playstyle on the fly. You can melt enemies into puddles of poisonous goop, leave them frozen on the battlefield, or envelop them with otherworldly power.

Here’s the trailer:

There was no update on a Diablo 4 release date, but Activision explained that it wouldn’t be this year in a recent earnings call. The publisher did say, though, that 2022 would be a “big year” for Blizzard in particular – hmm. In the meantime, though, you can check out our Diablo 4 classes and Diablo 4 skill trees guides to see what else the game has on offer.