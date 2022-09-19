Diablo 4 gameplay video has leaked online

Hot on the heels of a major leak of Grand Theft Auto 6 gameplay footage, more than 50 minutes of Diablo 4 gameplay video has been posted online. The video of Blizzard’s upcoming RPG game shows a watermarked ‘private test build’ with several combat encounters, open world exploration, and menu navigation.

As with the GTA 6 leaks, the Diablo 4 videos show a work-in-progress build that is clearly not intended for a broad audience. In a populated village area, several walls and other structures are indicated by placeholder ‘grey box’ assets, and the open world zones do not appear to be fully populated with either monsters or environmental props.

The footage primarily features Barbarian gameplay, so if you’re hoping to see one of the other Diablo 4 classes in action, you’re out of luck. The player scales the walls of a huge ruined fortress to gain access to the dungeon, leaping across gaps and climbing vertical faces to make their way inside.

At the time of this writing, there has been no official response from Activision Blizzard about the leaked footage, and it remains unclear how these videos wound up being leaked. It appears that at least some of the footage was captured from a stream (on Discord, most likely), since the voices heard are from people who seem to be watching, rather than playing.

The prominent watermark includes a nine-digit string of numbers – this may indicate a build number, but it also could identify the user with whom the leak originated. For legal reasons (and because leaks are a bad deal for basically everyone), we won’t be linking to it here – but you can easily find it on Reddit if you’re so inclined.

We have reached out to Activision Blizzard for comment and will update this story with any statement the company provides.