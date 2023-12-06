The notorious Diablo 4 glyph bug is no more. Following the arrival of the Abattoir of Zir, the new endgame challenge for the Blizzard ARPG, you might have suddenly noticed that your D4 Paragon glyphs had lost levels – a critical problem for anyone hoping to hop into its ultra-challenging new endgame mode, which already pulls no punches. Fortunately, Diablo 4 patch notes are here for a 1.2.3 update hotfix that is now live for PC players on Steam and Battlenet.

Diablo 4 has really found its footing during the Season of Blood, so I and many other players have been eager to take our best Diablo 4 builds into its new endgame challenge, the Abattoir of Zir, which somewhat replicates the old Greater Rifts that have long ruled over Diablo 3’s endgame. Unfortunately, a Paragon glyph bug in the patch caused player’s glyphs to drop levels, leading to a potentially major power loss in the RPG game.

While Diablo 4 patch 1.2.3 dramatically increased the amount of Paragon glyph experience you earn by completing Diablo 4 Nightmare Dungeons, it also unintentionally boosted the required XP for each level of the glyphs, causing players’ active glyphs to drop levels. Not only will that cause a power reduction at any level, but in many cases players were seeing a drop from level 15 to 14 – a key milestone that causes your glyph radius to drop in size, resulting in a huge power nerf.

The good news is that a PC client patch deployed in the late hours of Tuesday, December 5 has seen the glyph issue reverted, and you should see your Diablo 4 Paragon board restored to its previous power level. The update also resolves incorrect rewards for salvaging Bloodforged Sigils, and changes the new Tears of Blood glyph’s tooltip to correctly display that its damage bonus is multiplicative. The bad news is that, while console players await the patch, PC-to-console crossplay has been temporarily disabled “until everyone is on the same patch,” so you will be briefly unable to join console players in the meantime.

Diablo 4 patch notes – update 1.2.3 hotfix – December 5, 2023

Here are the Diablo 4 patch notes for the update 1.2.3 hotfix released on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, courtesy of Blizzard:

Fixed an issue where the resource-draining effect from Melted Heart of Selig could cause performance issues in PvP. Developer’s Note: The effect will no longer count as spending resources in PvP contexts to alleviate these performance issues.

Fixed an issue where the Tooltip for the Tears of Blood Glyph indicated that the damage bonus was additive when it was instead multiplicative.

Fixed an issue where Paragon glyph experience increased, which resulted in active glyphs to lose levels.

Fixed an issue where Tier 7 and Tier 8 Bloodforged Sigils had incorrect sigil dust rewards when being salvaged.

