Diablo 4 Paragon Board and Glyphs explained

How does the Paragon Board work in Diablo 4? In Sanctuary, level 50 isn’t the end. Hitting the normal level cap in Diablo 4 unlocks the Paragon Board, which is filled with hundreds of circular nodes to choose from. These nodes have ability alterations, stat increases, and more associated with them. Glyphs, on the other hand, are slotted into special sockets on the Paragon Board and have powerful effects.

Whether you’re trying to get the best builds together to take on the endgame activities, or just wondering which of the classes to focus on after the campaign, we’ve got you covered as we’ve already explored Diablo 4 way beyond the main story.

Diablo 4 Paragon Board explained

Upon reaching level 50 sometime near the end of the campaign – or earlier, if you grinded it out like we did – you will immediately unlock the Paragon Board. After that, you will earn a Paragon Point for every 25% of a level you gain up to level 100, making a maximum of 200 Paragon Points attainable.

These Paragon Points can then be slotted into circular nodes on a sprawling skill tree found in the ability menu (click the Paragon Board tab at the top of the screen. Note that it doesn’t unlock until you hit level 50). You must unlock a node to be able to select an adjacent node. Nodes have several types:

Normal Nodes: These nodes provide small increases to your base stats (Strength, Intelligence, Willpower, Dexterity).

Magic Nodes: These nodes increase stats further or provide health and damage buffs.

Rare Nodes: These nodes feature powerful effects that have additional boosts by meeting stat requirements within the Paragon Board.

Legendary Nodes: Only one can be found on each non-starter board. They have powerful effects that define playstyles within your class.

Glyph Sockets: Only one can be found on each board, including the starter board. You can slot powerful Glyph abilities into them.

Board Attachment Gate: Once selected, this will unlock another board of your choice to fill in.

Once a Board Attachment Gate is unlocked, you can add additional, build-specific Paragon Boards. The Necromancer, for example, has the Cult Leader board, focused on buffing minions, and the Flesh-Eater board, which has a Legendary Node that greatly powers up the iconic Corpse Explosion skill. Each class has nine of these boards, including the starting board.

As it takes a while to fill up each board, which board you choose to focus on will greatly alter the way your character plays. If this all sounds complicated, you’re not alone! Don’t worry, though: if you make a mistake you can refund Paragon Points for a small price much the same way you can refund Skill Points.

How to find and use Glyphs in Diablo 4

Upon unlocking the Paragon Board, you will also automatically unlock eight Magic Glyphs. Once you earn enough Paragon Points to unlock a Glyph Socket, you can slot them into the Paragon Board. In their base form, they have a radius of two, which means they gain effects from Nodes within two spaces on the board. However, this radius size can be increased – more on that later.

To unlock Rare Glyphs, simply continue to play Diablo 4 on the Nightmare difficulty (World Tier 3) or higher after level 50 until they drop like an item would. Some dungeons, such as Nightmare dungeons, might have a higher chance to drop a Rare Glyph.

Rare Glyphs have more powerful effects. For example, a Magic Glyph for the Necromancer has a bonus that raises Minion damage by +0.5% for every other intelligence-buffing node within range. A Rare Glyph, on the other hand, features a similar bonus along with an additional bonus, such as hitting slowed and chilled enemies for +10% damage.

These additional bonuses require a certain amount of stats earned within its radius. The previous example requires 40 intelligence to be unlocked within its range, for example. To increase the range and fulfill these requirements, you have to level up your Glyphs.

How to level up Glyphs in Diablo 4

To make the most out of Glyphs, and therefore your entire character build, you have to level them up. As of right now, the only way to level up Glyphs is to earn experience through endgame Nightmare Dungeons. When you earn Nightmare Sigils to take on these challenging experiences, your chosen Glyph will level up as you complete the dungeon. The more challenging the dungeon, the more experience you will earn for your Glyph.

Along with Unique items, Diablo 4 is definitely the most build-diverse entry in the series yet. To find out just how customizable it really is, why not check out our guide to transmog in the game? If you’re looking for something different, our tips and hints hub has every guide we’ve created for Diablo 4.