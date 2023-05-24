How to upgrade the Diablo 4 healing potion

Want to know how to upgrade your Diablo 4 healing potion? Chances are that you will take some hits as you’re butchering the demons of hell with your axe or obliterating them with magic. As veterans of the series will find all too familiar, this can bring on quite the thirst, so you’ll be chugging your healing potions to stave off a horrible case of death.

But while the healing potion is a universal item in Diablo 4, it is a little weaker initially. Thankfully, with the help of valuable herbs growing throughout Sanctuary and an Alchemist’s pot, you can increase how much it heals you per use, no matter which one of the five Diablo 4 classes you are fighting demons as. As we near the Diablo 4 release date, you may wish to familiarise yourself with the ingredients you need to upgrade the Diablo 4 healing potion.

Diablo 4 healing potion upgrade recipes

To upgrade a Diablo 4 healing potion, you must first hit the minimum level requirement. You also need to spend gold and turn in herbs at the Alchemist in the main hub area to learn each potion, but once you do, it will permanently increase your healing potion’s effectiveness. To increase the number of healing potion charges you can carry at once, earn Renown in each region in Sanctuary.

Here are all of the Diablo 4 healing potions and their requirements:

Potion name Description Level requirement Ingredients Weak Healing potion Heals 17 life instantly and 35% of your maximum health over three seconds. 0 N/A Tiny Healing potion Heals 48 life instantly and 35% of your maximum health over three seconds. 10 Gallowvine x2 Minor Healing potion Heals 80 life instantly and 35% of your maximum health over three seconds. 20 Gallowvine x15

Biteberry x5

Gold x400 Light Healing potion Heals 141 life instantly and 35% of your maximum health over three seconds. 30 Gallowvine x20

Biteberry x10

Crushed Beast Bones x5

Gold x470 Moderate Healing potion Heals 255 life instantly and 35% of your maximum health over three seconds. 45 Gallowvine x20

Howler Moss x12

Demon’s Heart x5

Gold x900 Strong Healing potion Heals 378 life instantly and 35% of your maximum health over three seconds. 60 Gallowvine x27

Reddamine x15

Paletongue x5

Gold x1,700 Greater Healing potion Heals 559 life instantly and 35% of your maximum health over three seconds. 70 Blightshade x36

Lifesbane x18

Grave Dust x5

Angelbreath x5

Gold x2,500 Major Healing potion Heals 827 life instantly and 35% of your maximum health over three seconds. 80 Angelbreath x10

Reddamine x27

Biteberry x27

Blightshade x27

Lifesbane x27

Howler Moss x27

Fiend Rose x5

Gold x5,000 Superior Healing potion Heals 1,274 life instantly and 35% of your maximum health over three seconds. 90 Forgotten Soul x10

Angelbreath x20

Fiend Rose x10

Grave Dust x20

Blightshade x36

Demon’s Heart x20

Howler Moss x36

Gold x12,500

That is how to upgrade Diablo 4 healing potions, but you’ll also want to earn as much Diablo 4 renown as possible, as this increases the number of healing potions you can carry at once. For all other things alchemy in the RPG game, you can also check out the alchemist’s elixir recipes and which materials you can refine.