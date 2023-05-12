Diablo 4 Renown system explained

Looking for the lowdown on Diablo 4 Renown? This reputation system includes a wide variety of rewards that can be gradually unlocked as you explore the regions of Sanctuary. To make it easy for you, we’ve collated a list of those rewards, the Renown activities you need to watch out for, and how much Renown you need to acquire before you can retrieve your earnings.

If you’re already striking out in Diablo 4, a summary of your Renown progress can be located at the very top of the Diablo 4 map. This toolbar outlines the total amount of Renown you’ve earned in that region, as well as the exact number of Renown activities you’ve completed in that particular area. Here’s everything you need to know to strike it big with Diablo 4 Renown.

How to increase your Diablo 4 Renown

You can increase your Diablo 4 Renown gradually as you explore Sanctuary, though the amount of Renown you receive varies depending on the activity you complete.

The Diablo 4 Renown activities are as follows:

Areas discovered – 5 Renown

Altars of Lilith – 10 Renown

Waypoints – 20 Renown

Side quests – 20 Renown

Side dungeons: 30 Renown

Strongholds: 100 Renown

While strongholds are the obvious choice for gaining Renown in record time, we recommend holding off tackling these at higher levels. In our experience, it’s best to take it easy in your first few hours and concentrate on activating waypoints and Altars of Lilith for some easy returns. Be aware that Renown is currently scheduled to reset every season alongside the Diablo 4 battle pass, so be prepared to complete these activities again further down the line.

Diablo 4 Renown rewards

Renown progress is split into five tiers, which serve as milestones you need to reach to claim Diablo 4 Renown rewards. It takes a total of 1,800 Renown to clear all five tiers and net those rewards, which means you don’t have to be a completionist to reach this goal – simply play through the ARPG as you would, and the rewards will come. What’s more, Diablo 4 Renown rewards are account-wide, which makes leveling alternative characters a breeze.

Here are the Diablo 4 Renown rewards for each tier:

Tier 1 (200 Renown) – Bonus experience, 3,000 gold, and one skill point.

Tier 2 (300 Renown) – Bonus experience, 10,000 gold, and one potion charge.

Tier 3 (400 Renown) – Bonus experience, 25,000 gold, and one skill point.

Tier 4 (400 Renown) – Bonus experience, 60,000 gold, and 80 Max Obols.

Tier 5 (500 Renown) – Bonus experience, 125,000 gold, and four Paragon Points.

It’s important to note that your Diablo 4 Renown rewards won’t unlock automatically once you reach a new tier, so be sure to claim them from the Region Progress menu. You can access it by pressing ‘W’ while the map screen is displayed.

That’s everything you need to know in order to begin building Diablo 4 Renown. While any progress made in the Diablo 4 server slam is due to be wiped once the beta period ends, we recommend brushing up on the server slam rewards that will carry over into the full launch. We’ve also got a full list of the Diablo 4 Ashava spawn times if you’re looking to take on the toughest challenge available in the RPG game thus far. Conversely, if you’re just finding your feet in Sanctuary, we’ve got some excellent Diablo 4 tips for both new and returning players.