How much gold do you currently have in Diablo 4? In fact, how many items do you have that you’re holding onto in the hopes you might use them in the RPG game? If you answered “not a lot of gold and a whole lot of items,” do I have the Diablo 4 tool for you, helping ensure your inventory isn’t blocked up with items you don’t need in your OP Diablo 4 builds.

This is where a new Diablo 4 money tool created by ‘MarkG’ on Discord comes in, as it lets you figure out if an item is worth selling or keeping, and then you can take it to a buy, sell, and bid economy to trade off items with other players. If you’re deep in Diablo 4 season 1 right now, this is perfect.

Here’s how the Diablo 4 money tool works: you put in the Realm, weapon or item type, your character class, the item power, and the level it requires to use. You can even add affixes, but make sure you attach a screenshot of the item in question too.

In fact, the Diablo 4 money tool even has a buy, sell, and bid economy going, where you can use in-game currency to find items from other players or sell ones you don’t need anymore. MarkG is still taking suggestions and making edits to the tool over on the D4 money Discord, but it’s already quite a handy tool if you’ve got an overflowing inventory of good items you don’t think you’ll ever use. If you have any trouble with the tool, just head on over to the Discord and hopefully it’ll get sorted.

You can find the Diablo 4 money tool here, which is something you’ll definitely want to dive into if you’re slaying your way through the Diablo 4 endgame right now.

