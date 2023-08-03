Diablo 4 patch notes are here for Diablo 4 patch 1.1.0 hotfix 5, which fixes an issue causing stuck rewards that couldn’t be claimed in the Diablo 4 battle pass. It also resolves a broken interaction with the Barber, one of the most popular Hearts used by players in Season One of the RPG game due to its powerful damage output.

The massive Diablo 4 1.1.1 patch notes that have already been released don’t go live until Tuesday, August 8, but the team has deployed a hotfix for a couple of minor issues. This Diablo 4 patch changes a broken interaction where the Barber Heart will not kill monsters when it should upon explosion. It also ensures you should be able to correctly claim rewards from certain tiers of the battle pass, which were previously inaccessible.

The Barber has proven to be one of the best Diablo 4 Malignant Hearts in the game’s first full season. The way it works is that your critical hits are absorbed by your target for several seconds, before exploding all at once and hitting both the target and all surrounding enemies. It creates huge bursts of damage capable of transforming even mediocre setups into some of the most powerful Diablo 4 builds.

Unfortunately, in some instances the explosion is not actually killing monsters, which is obviously a big problem. Thankfully, Blizzard’s latest update resolves this issue, so you can get back to your dark business grinding Diablo 4 Nightmare Dungeons without worrying about any issues. Another change coming in 1.1.1 will also fix a separate issue that caused the Barber to absorb damage from other players, which could be frustrating for them during group encounters such as when fighting Diablo 4 world bosses.

Diablo 4 patch 1.1.0 hotfix 5 – August 2, 2023

Here are the patch notes for Diablo 4 1.1.0 hotfix 5, which is out now:

Seasonal Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where Battle Pass tiers could sometimes not be claimed.

Fixed an issue where an explosion from the Barber Malignant Heart could sometimes not kill a monster when it should.

Miscellaneous

Further stability improvements.

