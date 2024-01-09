Diablo 4’s ray tracing looks great and is almost here

Blizzard has finally unveiled its ray traced Diablo 4 plans, and the game looks set to dazzle if you have an Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU.

There’s no denying that Diablo 4 is already a feast for the eyes, whether you’re cowering in the dark corner of a dungeon or basking in the warm glow of a blood-soaked battlefield. However, like any game, its visual splendor can still be pushed further with ray tracing, and it’s almost time for Sanctuary to see the light of this upgrade.

Since the launch of Diablo 4, Blizzard has been busying itself implementing upgrades such as Nvidia Reflex and DLSS 3 into the game. We’ve known the developer had plans to bring ray tracing to the RPG since its open beta, but those with the best graphics card models have been left waiting for the feature until now.

During Nvidia’s CES 2024 press conference, the first Diablo 4 trailer to feature ray tracing was unleashed. Blizzard plans to implement ray-traced reflections and shadows, which should provide a welcome if subtle boost in graphical fidelity based on the footage above.

Sadly, these RT effects still need a little extra time in the oven. Blizzard is aiming to release these ray-traced upgrades in March 2024, giving you plenty of time to upgrade your system if necessary. Right now, we’d recommend the GeForce RTX 4070 as the best GPU to get started with ray tracing, but this could be set to change with the imminent arrival of the GeForce RTX 4070 Super.

Diablo 4 isn’t the only ray-traced RPG we’re excited to play this year, with Dragon’s Dogma 2 bringing DLSS and ray tracing in March as well. Be sure to check both the Diablo 4 system requirements and Dragon’s Dogma 2 system requirements closer to launch, to see if you’re in need of an upgrade for either.

